110 black softshell turtle hatchlings released in Kaziranga in conservation push

Biswanath Chariali, Dec 13: In a major conservation boost for one of Assam’s most threatened freshwater turtles, the second batch of 110 black softshell turtle hatchlings was released into the Sildubi Wetland, Panpur under the Biswanath Wildlife Division of Kaziranga National Park (KNP) and Tiger Reserve (TR) on Thursday. The first batch of 110 hatchlings had earlier been released at Roumari Beel in the Central Range of the national park on October 24, bringing the total to 220.

MLA of Naduar constituency, Padma Hazarika, attended the event and highlighted the ecological importance of freshwater turtles as indicators of wetland health and essential components of balanced river ecosystems. He appreciated the collaborative efforts of the Nagshankar Temple Committee, KNP and TR, and the India Turtle Conservation Program (ITCP).

The initiative, carried out jointly by the Assam Forest Department and ITCP, focused on rescuing eggs from the Nagshankar Temple, incubating them under safe and controlled conditions, and releasing healthy hatchlings to support the recovery of black softshell turtle population.

Earlier on September 27, 104 turtles of three different species, namely, black soft shell turtle, Indian tent turtle and Ganges soft shell turtle, were released in the Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary of Morigaon district in a joint effort of the district administration of Kamrup, Mandir Committee of Hajo Haigrib Madhab Mandir and the Forest Department for in situ conservation of the rare species of turtles.