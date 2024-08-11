11-yr-old girl brutally stabbed over unrequited love in Assam's Nagaon

Raha, Aug 11: A 30-year-old man was arrested on Sunday for stabbing 11-year-old girl multiple times after she reportedly refused to accept his love proposal in Assam’s Nagaon district.

The accused, identified as Biman Bora, a resident of Rahdhala village in Jaluguti, Morigaon district, allegedly attacked the with a sharp weapon, leaving her critically injured.

The girl, a Class V student, was returning from a nearby shop when the incident occurred.

According to initial reports, the perpetrator stopped the victim for a conversation before launching the brutal assault.

The girl was rescued by onlookers and rushed to Nagaon Medical College and Hospital, where she is currently undergoing treatment.

According to latest update, the girl has regained her senses but continues to be under critical care.

After committing the heinous act, Bora fled the scene amidst the chaos but was later apprehended by the police.

Authorities suspect that the attack stemmed from a one-sided love affair.

The incident has sparked outrage in the community, raising concerns about the safety of young girls and the growing menace of such crimes.

Police are continuing their investigation into the case.