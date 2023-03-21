11 vehicles loaded with illegal areca nuts seized in Cachar, 11 held

Silchar, March 21: In a major catch, the Cachar police seized 11 trucks loaded with illegal areca nuts in the district. The consignment was meant for transportation to other States.

The Cachar Police conducted a drive across multiple locations of the district on Sunday and Monday and intercepted 11 vehicles that includes two trucks (one tanker bearing regn no. AS19C1904, one 14-wheeler truck bearing regn no. UP32GN6465) and remaining nine Alto/Auto vehicles.



Cachar SP Numal Mahatta informed on Tuesday that during thorough search, all vehicles were found to be loaded with illegal areca nuts transported from Mizoram meant for delivery to other states. During the operation a total of 11 persons were arrested. Necessary lawful procedures is being initiated against the arrested persons, Mahatta added.



