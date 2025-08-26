11 key Silchar Congress leaders quit in protest against district chief Sajal Acharya

Silchar, August 26: Silchar District Congress (DCC) has been thrown into disarray after 11 key office-bearers, including one vice-president, four general secretaries, and six secretaries, tendered their resignations in protest against district president Sajal Acharya.

Among those resigning were Surjya Kanta Sarkar, General Secretary of Silchar DCC and the party’s 2024 Lok Sabha candidate, along with other prominent leaders.

The dissidents alleged that Acharya’s newly constituted district committee accommodated several leaders who had openly engaged in anti-party activities during the recent Lok Sabha and Panchayat elections.

In their resignation letter, the dissenting leaders cited lawsuits filed by Acharya and his associates against senior Congress leaders, including AICC General Secretary (Organisation) K.C. Venugopal, APCC President Bhupen Borah, and AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge.

“Despite such anti-party activities, he was rewarded with the position of DCC President and appointed Khairul Islam Barbhuiya, who also filed a suit against senior leaders, as General Secretary,” the letter stated.

The resigning leaders highlighted that rewarding individuals who worked against the party’s official candidates undermines Congress’s ideals and discipline.

They reaffirmed their loyalty to the party and pledged to continue working under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi and Assam Congress chief Gaurav Gogoi.

Responding to the controversy, Silchar DCC president Sajal Acharya and general secretary Papon Deb said they had not yet received any resignation letters.

“The Congress High Command thoroughly verified my credentials, and Assam Pradesh Congress chief Gaurav Gogoi also checked my bio-data. Following this, the AICC issued a notice declaring me as Silchar DCC president. Those protesting must come forward with credible proof of their claims,” Acharya told the press at the Silchar DCC office.

The mass resignations have sparked unrest within the Silchar District Congress, leaving the party’s organisational future in the region uncertain.







