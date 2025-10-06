11-feet fiberglass Zubeen Garg statue taking shape in Nagaon's Puranigudam

Nagaon, Oct 6: A stunning 11-foot-tall life-size statue of the iconic singer Zubeen Garg is being sculpted by local artist Yajna Jyoti Bora at Puranigudam in Nagaon district.

The statue is being made from fiberglass, designed to withstand harsh weather conditions for over 200 years.

The sculpture is being constructed at Yajna s workshop at Kasharigaon village, near Puranigudam.

According to the reports, over Rs 10 lakh has been spent so far on the project. Once completed, the statue will be installed at Kaki No. 2 village, the birthplace of Yajna Jyoti Bora.

Bora, a skilled artist known for his work with housing companies, has taken up this project to pay tribute to the legendary singer.

The artist aims to preserve the legacy of Zubeen Garg through this magnificent sculpture, which is expected to be a major attraction in the region.

The statue is not only a testament to Zubeen Garg s contribution to Assamese music but also a reflection of the artist s dedication to his craft.

The project has garnered significant attention and appreciation from the locals and the fans of the singer.