11-day Sivasagar book fair wraps up, books worth over Rs 70 L sold

Sivasagar, Dec 12: The Sivasagar Book Fair, organized by social organization ‘Khoj’ and the people of the town, ended on Thursday with a concluding function presided over by Samiran Phukan, general secretary, AASU, and president of the organizing committee.

Books worth over Rs 70 lakh were sold during the 11-day book fair.

The function was attended by Dr Jagadish Patgiri, Vice-Chancellor, Sibsagar University, as the chief guest, Dr Jyoti Prasad Saikia, Vice-Chancellor, JB University, Akhil Gogoi, Sivasagar MLA, and other leading citizens. Jay Jyoti Gogoi, secretary of Khoj, delivered the welcome address and also read out eminent litterateur Imran Shah’s message to the book lovers.

Dr Jagadish Patgiri, in his speech, said that ‘festival of books’ is a better term than ‘book fair’. The first book fair began in Assam in 1984, ushering in a new change in social life. He also said that it is difficult to be a good reader, and readers are the base structure on which a conscious society stands. Dr Jyotiprasad Saikia spoke on various types of reading habits in his speech.

The winners of different competitions held over the week were given the prizes.