11 APS officers suspended in APSC cash-for-job scam, totalling 15 suspensions

Guwahati, Dec 1: Eleven additional APS officers in Assam have been suspended by the government in connection to the APSC cash-for-job scam. This brings the total of suspended officials, including four earlier cases, to 15. The suspensions are a result of alleged involvement of the officials in the irregularities during the Combined Competitive Examination, 2013-14.

The 11 additional APS officers who were suspended are as follows:

Dipankar Datta Lahkar APS, Hailakandi

Nitumani Das, APS (ADDL SP, Crime, Bongaigaon);

Rumir Timungpi , APS (ASSAM POLICE HQ, Guwahati);

Farooq Ahmed, APS (ADDL SP , HQ, South Salmara);

Kalyan Kumar Das, APS (ADDL SP, Crime, Cachar);

Kul Pradeep Bhattacharya, APS (ADDL SP, CM VIGILANCE);

Nilanjal Gogoi, APS (Dy SP, SB Kahilipara);

Nandini Kakati , APS (ADCP, (Central) Police Commissionerate, Guwahati);

Anal Jyoti Das, APS (ADDL SP, HQ, Dima Hasao);

Sajahan Sarkar, APS (ADDL SP , CRIME, Jorhat);

Aishwarya Jibon Baruah, APS (ADDL SP, Udalguri)

The Assam government has constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) cash-for-job scam. Meanwhile, the SIT had sent a proposal to the government for the suspension of the accused officers for the sake of a fair investigation, following which all the accused had to be suspended.



