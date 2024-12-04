10th edition of IISF concludes in Ghy; 45,000 attend four-day fest

Guwahati, Dec. 4: The 10th edition of the India International Science Festival (IISF 2024), held at IIT Guwahati from November 30, concluded on Tuesday.

Minister for Science, Technology and Climate Change of Assam, Keshab Mahanta, was the chief guest at the valedictory event. Others present on the occasion included Dr N Kalaiselvi, Director General of the Council of Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR); Dr C Anandharamakrishnan, Director of CSIR-National Institute for Interdisciplinary Science and Technology (NIIST), Thiruvananthapuram; Prof Subhendu Sekhar Bag, Associate Dean and IIT Guwahati's single point of contact for IISF 2024, Dr VM Tiwari, Director, CSIR- North East Institute of Science and Technology (NEIST), and PA Vivekananda Pai, Secretary General of Vijnana Bharati.

"IISF 2024 has truly been a remarkable celebration of India's scientific achievements, underscoring the pivotal role of science and technology in shaping our future. Over the last four days, we have witnessed an inspiring display of innovation, collaboration, and knowledge-sharing, with participants from all walks of life coming together to explore the transformative power of science. I would like to extend my heartfelt gratitude to the Ministry of Science and Technology, as well as all the partners who have supported this initiative. Assam is honoured to host such an important event, and we are committed to continuing our efforts to advance science and technology in the region. As we look ahead, we remain focused on leveraging science and innovation to build a more sustainable and self-reliant future for India," Mahanta said in his speech.

The total footfall at IISF 2024 during four days is estimated to have been around 45,000. A key highlight of the event was that more than 50 per cent of all participants in all events at IISF 2024 were from the North East.

IISF 2024 featured 25 distinct events with more than 150 technical sessions and panel discussions. There were more than 400 resource persons and over 7,000 registered delegates who attended the technical sessions.

"The 10th IISF is a landmark in celebrating Indian science and innovation. My gratitude to Dr Jitendra Singh, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science & Technology, Government of India; Himanta Biswa Sarma, Chief Minister of Assam; and IIT Guwahati for their support, and to the 400 IIT Guwahati student volunteers whose dedication made this event a success. CSIR is proud to contribute to India's scientific progress and will ensure the 'Guwahati Declaration' drives impactful initiatives. We are committed to nurturing innovative ideas from the student hackathon and tackling key challenges through mission-driven programmes. Together, we are committed to strengthen IISF as a platform for inspiration and collaboration, advancing India's global scientific leadership," Dr Kalaiselvi said.

Organised by the CSIR under the aegis of the Ministry of Science and Technology, and the Ministry of Earth Sciences, with the nodal institute of the event being CSIR-NIIST, Thiruvananthapuram, the four-day festival featured several high-profile sessions.

These included the Science Institutional Leaders Meet and roundtable discussions on critical topics such as sustainability, education, manufacturing, healthcare, agriculture, and solidifying India's position in the global science and technology arena.

The discussions brought together policymakers, industry leaders, and academicians to chart a roadmap for leveraging innovation to achieve self-reliance and global competitiveness.

"IISF 2024 stands as a testament to the spirit of collaboration and innovation. This platform not only celebrates the strides made in scientific advancements but also strengthens the bond between science and society. The festival has been instrumental in inspiring young minds, uniting diverse stakeholders, and showcasing the transformative potential of science and technology in driving India toward global leadership and self-reliance," Dr Anandharamakrishnan said.

