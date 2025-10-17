10th Brahmaputra Valley Film Festival postponed to 2026 as Assam mourns Zubeen Garg

Guwahati, Oct 17: The organisers of the Brahmaputra Valley Film Festival (BVFF) have announced the postponement of its 10th edition, originally scheduled for December 4–7, 2025, as Assam continues to mourn the passing of its beloved cultural icon, Zubeen Garg.

The festival will now be held sometime in 2026, organisers confirmed on Thursday.

In a statement, Festival Director Tanushree Hazarika said the decision was made as a mark of respect to Garg’s enduring legacy and immense contribution to the arts.

“Zubeen Garg, a musician, filmmaker, and humanitarian whose voice and vision defined generations, was not just an artist — he was an emotion that united people across the Northeast and beyond,” Hazarika said.

“As a festival rooted in this land and its people, it doesn’t feel right to celebrate when the heart of our culture is in mourning. This year, we pause to remember, reflect, and honour him.”

The decision came after consultations with internal stakeholders, advisors, and the core team, all of whom shared the collective grief of losing Zubeen Garg.

Pallavi Chumki Barua, BVFF’s Creative Director, expressed gratitude to the film fraternity and audience for their understanding.

“We are deeply grateful to our filmmakers, partners, and audience for their continued support. BVFF has always celebrated creativity, community, and the stories that bring us together. While this year is a time to pause, we look forward to returning stronger, with the same passion for meaningful cinema and cultural exchange,” she stated.

Technical Director Samujjal Kashyap added that while the 10th edition was envisioned as a milestone year, the festival team felt it was important to dedicate this moment to reflection.

“This year was meant to mark a milestone for BVFF, but right now, it is a time to reflect on the life and legacy of Zubeen Garg, who continues to inspire countless artists and dreamers,” he said.

For filmmakers who had already submitted their entries, the organisers have assured full refunds for all submissions.

Founded in 2013, the BVFF has become one of Northeast India’s leading platforms for filmmakers, celebrating creativity and storytelling rooted in the region. This year, however, the festival has chosen reverence over revelry — a heartfelt tribute to a man whose music and artistry shaped the cultural heartbeat of Assam.