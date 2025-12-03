108 workers’ stir enters Day 3; EMRI urges staff to return in public interest

Guwahati, Dec 3: Members of the All Assam 108 Mrityunjoy Employees Association – comprising ambulance drivers, technicians, and emergency response officers – continues their sit-in demonstration at the Chachal protest ground on Wednesday, reiterating their demand for regularisation of service.

An office-bearer told The Assam Tribune that the agitation would continue until the State government responds to their demands, which include regularising nearly 3,000 staff, ensuring fair wages, and providing overtime compensation.

The strike has significantly disrupted emergency ambulance services across Assam. However, officials of EMRI Green Health Services, the operator of the 108 service, said they have managed to keep operations functional by deploying temporary staff and reallocating resources.

In a statement, EMRI said the grievances raised by employees relate largely to government policy matters beyond the organization’s authority. “EMRI is not opposed to any additional benefits or salary enhancements the government may decide. But due to this sudden strike, the people of Assam have been made to suffer unnecessarily,” it stated. The organisation emphasized its commitment to maintaining uninterrupted emergency services and reassured that it would not allow public healthcare to be compromised.

According to EMRI, all support and supervisory personnel were mobilised to keep the Emergency Response Centre functional without a single minute of downtime. Seventy ambulances were operated on the first day of the shutdown with the support of the government and district administration. The statement also noted initial challenges as several employees allegedly left with ambulance keys and official phones, which were later retrieved with administrative and police intervention, allowing more units to return to service.

EMRI urged the striking employees to resume duty immediately in public interest, warning that prolonged absence could complicate reinstatement if posts are filled with alternate manpower. The organization expressed gratitude to the government, district authorities and citizens for their patience, while regretting the inconvenience caused during the ongoing impasse.

Earlier, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, during a press briefing in Bongaigaon, made it clear that the government will not engage in discussions until the protest is called off.

“When the protest stops, only then will we discuss the issue. I am dissatisfied with them for not conducting health camps. They boycott health camps. If someone works in NHM, he takes salary for the patients, but they themselves do not conduct health camps. This government is not scared of blackmailing. They have to apologise for not conducting health camps,” Sarma said.





By

Staff Reporter