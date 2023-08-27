10-year-old boy found hanging at BJP MP’s home in Assam

Guwahati, August 27: A 10-year-old boy was allegedly found hanging at Bharatiya Janata Party MP Rajdeep Roy’s home in Silchar town of Assam on Saturday evening.

The deceased was a student of fifth standard and had been staying the MP’s house along with his mother and elder sisters for a few years.

Reportedly, the family hailed from Palong Ghat area of Cachar district and the mother was working as a house help.

Following the incident, the MP later told the media persons that police recovered the body from a room closed from inside. Police broke the door and found the boy unconscious.

They rushed him to the nearby hospital but the doctors declared him dead.

Police said the prima facie suggests that it was a case of suicide and his family members also told the cops that he was angry with his mother for not getting him a mobile phone to play video games.