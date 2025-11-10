10 nabbed after policeman injured in Hailakandi mob attack

Hailakandi, Nov 10: As many as 10 people were arrested after a policeman sustained serious injuries following an attack by some villagers when a security team went to control a dispute between two families at Mohammadpur part I village of Hailakandi district on Sunday.

According to additional superintendent of police, Shamir Daftar Baruah, the incident occured at the house of one Siraj Uddin when a group of people started plucking betal nuts, which later turned into violence. A police team from Abdullahpur patrol post immediately rushed to the spot on receipt of information from the villagers.

The miscreants then attacked the police with lathis and sharp weapons. All the policemen, including the driver of the vehicle injured one of them seriously.

Police later arrested 10 persons and more arrests are likely to be made, police sources said.

Baruah said that they have started investigation registering a case and legality of plucking betal nuts.





