10-month-old becomes Assam’s first HMPV positive case

Dibrugarh, Jan 11: A 10-month-old child in Assam became the first person to test positive for Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) in the state on Saturday. The child, who was admitted to AMCH in Dibrugarh, is stable and receiving treatment, officials said.

"On January 8, a child was brought to the hospital with symptoms of fever and cough. During routine investigations, the child tested positive for HMPV. The symptoms have already subsided, and the child is stable," said Dr. Dhrubajyoti Bhuyan, Superintendent of AMCH.

Dr. Bhuyan further explained that since 2014, the institute’s lab has reported over 100 HMPV cases, but this is the first case of 2025.

"This is not a new virus; it has been detected since 2001. The majority of common cold cases are caused by HMPV. Most children under the age of five are affected by this virus, so it is not a cause for concern," he added.

Health Minister Ashok Singhal reassured citizens on Friday, stating that the state government is prepared to take necessary measures.

Meanwhile, since January 7, at least 11 cases of HMPV infection have been confirmed across India. Initially, cases were reported in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, followed by confirmations in Gujarat on the same day.

Earlier, the Union Health Ministry had issued a statement saying that the Centre is closely monitoring the HMPV situation and that “there is no cause for concern”.

"The health systems and surveillance networks of the country remain vigilant, ensuring that the country is ready to respond promptly to any emerging health challenges. There is no reason to worry; we are closely monitoring the situation," Health Minister JP Nadda said.