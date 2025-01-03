10 KW FM transmitter at Akashvani Kokrajhar virtually inaugurated by Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

Kokrajhar, Jan. 3: A 10 KW FM transmitter at Akashvani Kokrajhar was virtually inaugurated by Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Railways, Electronics and Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw, from Guwahati on Friday.

The newly constructed FM transmitter, built at a cost of Rs. 5.61 crore, will benefit the people of Kokrajhar as well as those in the neighboring districts of Bongaigaon, Dhubri, Chirang, and Goalpara.

The inauguration ceremony was graced by key dignitaries, including Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya, Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, Rajya Sabha MP Pabitra Margherita, Education Minister Ranoj Pegu, and other prominent leaders.

In a parallel event held at Science College, Kokrajhar, the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) Chief Pramod Boro hailed the occasion as historic.

Boro expressed his satisfaction that a long-anticipated wish for better connectivity and development in broadcasting services for the region has now been realised. “This FM transmitter will provide high-quality broadcasts over a 70-kilometer radius, improving receptivity in Kokrajhar and nearby districts.” Boro remarked.

The BTC Chief highlighted that this initiative will significantly improve access to vital information, facilitate cultural exchange, and provide entertainment, thus contributing to regional development and community engagement.

He also expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the initiative, which promises to usher development to the region. Boro further emphasised that the initiative would ensure news and information reach even the remotest areas, enhancing connectivity and inclusivity.













BTC Chief Pramod Boro (AT Photo)

Akashvani Kokrajhar, established in 1999, previously operated with a 20-kilowatt medium wave transmitter. Listeners can now tune into Akashvani Kokrajhar for FM broadcasts in Bodo and other regional languages.













Akashvani, Kokrajhar (AT Photo)

MPs Rwngwra Narzary and Joyanta Basumatary, BTC EM Ukil Mushahary, former MLA Chandi Basumatary, District Commissioner Masanda Pertin, senior officials of All India Radio-Akashvani among other key dignitaries were present on the occasion.