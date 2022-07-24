84 years of service to the nation
Assam

10 injured in head-on collision between traveller and truck in Raha

By Correspondent
10 injured in head-on collision between traveller and truck in Raha
AT Photo 

RAHA, July 24 : At least 10 passengers including a driver were injured in a head-on collision between a traveller bearing no. AS 01 HC 3783 and a truck bearing no NL02 K 3695 at around 11 am on Sunday, police said.

The accident took place at four-lane highway near Raha Chariali on the Guwahati-Nagaon road, within the limits of Raha police station.

The traveller was on its way to Guwahati from Nagaon when it collided head-on with the truck , Arpan Saikia , officer-in-charge of Raha Police Station said.

The police, with the help of locals, rescued the injured passengers stranded inside the traveller. The driver along with four passengers of the traveller were found seriously injured in the accident.

The injured have been admitted to Nagaon Bhugeswari Phukononi Civil Hospital.

