10 illegal Bangladeshi infiltrators pushed back from Assam: CM Sarma

Guwahati, Aug 8: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday said that 10 illegal Bangladeshi infiltrators were “pushed back” to the neighbouring country by security forces from the Sribhumi sector in the early hours of the day.

“Stern action against illegal infiltration continues! In the wee hours today, @assampolice pushed back 10 illegal Bangladeshi infiltrators from the Sribhumi sector,” the chief minister posted on micro blogging site.

Reiterating his government’s tough stance, Sarma said, “Attempts to alter Assam’s demography will not be tolerated. Borders secured, infiltrators repelled!”

The latest operation follows a similar action last week, when Assam Police pushed back 27 illegal infiltrators from Sribhumi to Bangladesh. In recent months, more than 387 alleged illegal infiltrators have been repelled from the state.

Sarma asserted that his government remained committed to ensuring an “infiltration-free Assam.”

According to officials, the Border Security Force (BSF) has intensified surveillance along the 1,885 km-long India-Bangladesh border in the North East following last year’s disturbances in Bangladesh. Assam Police has also maintained a high alert to prevent illegal entry, ensuring that any person without valid citizenship documents is immediately pushed back.

- PTI