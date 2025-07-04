10 dead, 134 infected as Japanese Encephalitis spreads to new areas in Assam: NHM

Guwahati, July 4: Although outbreaks of Japanese encephalitis have been reported from different parts of the State, according to the Health Department, the situation is not yet alarming. However, the cause of concern is that the outbreak of the disease has shifted from traditional to non-traditional areas.

When contacted by The Assam Tribune, Executive Director of the National Health Mission, Assam, Dr Manoj Choudhury revealed that so far, 10 deaths due to Japanese encephalitis have been reported and around 134 persons have been affected. The worst affected districts are Nalbari, Barpeta, Jorhat and Darrang. He said that the situation is much better than in the last couple of years as the death rate in those two years was much higher.

Dr Choudhury said that the disease transmits from mosquito bites. If mosquitoes bite bovine animals like cows and pigs and bite human beings soon thereafter, there is the possibility of getting infected with the disease. He pointed out that some people keep cows and pigs very near to households and such people are vulnerable to the disease.

Dr Choudhury said that the outbreak of the disease starts from the month of May and remains up to August. Generally, it starts with the start of the rainy season and ends when the rainy season is over. He suggested that in case of high fever, people should immediately consult a doctor to assess whether it is a normal fever or is due to Japanese encephalitis.

In severe cases, the disease affects the brain and the patient becomes unconscious. But in most cases, the infected people recover on their own. “But no one should take chances and must report to doctors in case of high fever. The test and treatment of JE in any Government hospital is free,” he added.

On the steps taken by the Government to deal with the outbreak of the disease, Dr Choudhury said that even before the outbreak, fogging was done in the potentially dangerous areas and the health workers visited households and pointed out the importance of mosquito nets to keep the disease at bay. But one major problem is that the chemicals used during fogging are washed away during the rainy season and there is the need for repeated fogging.

Replying to a question, Dr Choudhury admitted that earlier JE outbreaks were more common in the upper Assam areas but due to active steps taken by the Health Department, the situation in the traditional JE belts improved and the disease has spread to new areas in lower Assam. That is a cause of concern, he admitted.

On vaccination drives, Dr Choudhury said that the vaccination process starts in the month of September as there is no use in vaccinating people now. He said that the Centre also provides some vaccines and the State Government also procures on its own. He said that it is not possible to vaccinate the entire population of the State and it is not advisable as per the protocol laid down by the Government of India. He said that as per the protocol, people in vulnerable areas have to be vaccinated and that is being done every year.