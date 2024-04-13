One lakh Yaba tablets worth Rs 20 cr seized in Karimganj, two held

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Guwahati, Apr 13: In a major crackdown, the Assam police busted an interstate drug-peddling gang, leading to the recovery of narcotics worth Rs. 20 crore in Assam’s Karimganj district.
According to reports, a vehicle was intercepted in Karimganj’s Nilambazar area on Friday night, where the officials recovered 11 lakh yaba tablets from the secret chambers of the vehicle.
During the raid, two peddlers identified as Abul Hasan and Saharul Islam, hailing from Karimganj, were arrested in connection with the case.
According to the police, Hasan stays in Dimapur, and he was a major supplier and carrier of narcotics in the Upper Assam area.
Meanwhile, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma lauded the efforts of Assam police via the microblogging site ‘X’.
