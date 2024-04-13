One lakh Yaba tablets worth Rs 20 cr seized in Karimganj, two held

Guwahati, Apr 13: In a major crackdown, the Assam police busted an interstate drug-peddling gang, leading to the recovery of narcotics worth Rs. 20 crore in Assam’s Karimganj district.

According to reports, a vehicle was intercepted in Karimganj’s Nilambazar area on Friday night, where the officials recovered 11 lakh yaba tablets from the secret chambers of the vehicle.



During the raid, two peddlers identified as Abul Hasan and Saharul Islam, hailing from Karimganj, were arrested in connection with the case.



According to the police, Hasan stays in Dimapur, and he was a major supplier and carrier of narcotics in the Upper Assam area.



Meanwhile, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma lauded the efforts of Assam police via the microblogging site ‘X’.

In a major crackdown on the narcotics network, @karimganjpolice, acting on a specific input intercepted a vehicle in Srikrishna Nagar and seized 1,00,000 YABA tablets from its secret chambers.



Two people have been nabbed including a major supplier and carrier in the operation, — Himanta Biswa Sarma (Modi Ka Parivar) (@himantabiswa) April 12, 2024




