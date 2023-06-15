1 dead, another injured while digging well in Biswanath Chariali

Biswanath Chariali, Jun 15: A resident of Pub Nabapur village, Sanjib Kharia aged 25 years, lost his life on Thursday at Galia under Biswanath Chariali police station while digging a well.

Kharia’s accomplice Sukleshwar Muchahary was also seriously injured in the incident and was later rescued by the locals. Meanwhile, Sanjeev Kharia’s dead body is still inside the well and a team of SDRF reached the spot and is continuing the rescue operation.

On the other hand, a group of people on the spot created a ruckus over the incident, but the Biswanath police controlled the situation.