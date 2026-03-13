Assam signs Rs 1.67 Lakh Cr investment agreements with 69 companies

Guwahati, Mar 13: The Assam government on Thursday inked 'Confirmation of Investment' agreements with 69 leading companies worth Rs 1.67 lakh crore, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

The agreements signed with prominent business houses and public sector undertakings are expected to bring investments amounting to Rs 1,67,108.51 crore, generating approximately one lakh direct and indirect employment opportunities in the state, an official release said.

"Converting intent into action and taking forward the momentum generated during Advantage Assam 2.0, Government of Assam today signed 'Confirmation of Investment' agreements with 69 leading organisations at a function in the presence of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma," it added.

Some of the major organisations that entered into the agreements include Adani Defence & Aerospace, Adani Airport City Ltd, Ambuja Concrete North Pvt Ltd, Ambuja Neotia Healthcare Venture Ltd, Bharat A to Z Pvt Ltd, Conmat Systems Pvt Ltd, Numaligarh Refinery Ltd, Oil India Ltd, and Oil and Natural Gas Corporation, among others.

Speaking on the occasion, Sarma thanked the participating companies for translating their commitments made during the investment summit into concrete partnerships.

"These investments will accelerate industrial growth, generate employment opportunities and further strengthen the state's economic transformation. From tea to chips, Assam is steadily building a diversified and future-ready economy," he added.

Sarma said that during Advantage Assam 2.0 Investment and Infrastructure Summit, investment MoUs worth Rs 5.18 lakh crore were signed, reflecting unprecedented confidence in Assam's growth potential.

"Projects worth nearly Rs 3 lakh crore have already been grounded within a year of the summit, marking significant progress in the implementation of these commitments," he added.





PTI