Assam polls: EC appoints special observer; says better infra allows single phase

New Delhi, March 16: The Election Commission of India (ECI), on Monday, appointed a special observer to oversee the conduct of the upcoming Assam Assembly elections while issuing the official schedule for the polls covering all 126 constituencies in the state.

According to an official communication issued by the Commission, retired IAS officer Manjeet Singh has been appointed as the Special Observer for the elections to the Assam Assembly scheduled to take place on April 9.

The appointment has been made under the powers vested in the Commission under Article 324 of the Constitution of India. The observer will visit Assam periodically to review poll preparedness and monitor the conduct of the election process.

He will also provide inputs and reports to the Election Commission for necessary action during the course of the electoral process.

Assam Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Anurag Goel, will coordinate with the Special Observer and provide all logistical and administrative support required for the upcoming state polls.

Meanwhile, Goel, while addressing a press conference in Guwahati on Monday, said that improved infrastructure and better security arrangements are key factors behind the decision to hold the upcoming Assembly elections in Assam in a single phase.

"Improved infrastructure, availability of more buildings, bridges, etc., has led to the confidence of holding the elections in the state in a single phase."

IGP (Law and Order) Akhilesh Kumar Singh, the nodal security officer for the polls, added, "Single-phase polling requires a lot of preparations and logistics, and maybe we are fully equipped now compared to earlier. Civil and police administrations are completely ready for holding the polls."

Improvement in the law and order situation, especially the withdrawal of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act from most parts of the state, has also contributed to it, Singh added.

He said the state has sought 828 companies of central armed police force (CAPF), of which 200 companies have already arrived.

Besides, over 74,000 Assam Police personnel of various ranks, including home guards, will also be engaged, the IGP added. Inter-state and inter-district border monitoring have been ramped up, along with CCTV coverage at most vital points, Singh said.

A total of 134 border checkpoints are being put in place, with flying squads and static teams to be also positioned in these for round-the-clock surveillance.

As far as international boundaries are concerned, Singh said these are guarded by different security agencies, and sealing of borders and other requisite election guidelines will be followed as per laid down norms.

A special social media cell has been formed by the CID, with a dedicated phone number opened to receive complaints about circulation of fake news and AI-generated content that could disrupt peace.

CEO Goel said the notification for the polls has been issued after approval from the governor, with the election process formally commencing.

The total number of electors in the state as on March 15 was 2,50,21,413, which could be revised till the last date of filing of nominations.

With inputs from agencies