Assam Polls 2026: Voters turnout 85.60% till 7 pm LIVE UPDATES
The last Assembly election in 2021 recorded an impressive 82.04% voter turnout, with the BJP-led NDA retaining power by winning 75 out of 126 seats.
Guwahati, April 9: Voting for the 2026 Assam Legislative Assembly elections has begun, with voters across all 126 Assembly constituencies stepping out to cast their ballots since polling opened at 7 am.
Polling will continue till 5 pm, while counting of votes and declaration of results are scheduled for May 4.
In a significant shift from the previous Assembly polls held in three phases in 2021, this year’s election is being conducted in a single phase, with over 2.5 crore voters expected to exercise their franchise in what is being seen as one of the most closely watched political contests in the Northeast.
The last Assembly election in 2021 recorded an impressive 82.04 per cent voter turnout, with the BJP-led NDA retaining power by winning 75 out of 126 seats.
Security has been tightened across the state, with polling personnel and law enforcement agencies deployed in sensitive and vulnerable areas to ensure peaceful voting and maintain law and order throughout the day.
Stay tuned for live updates as voting continues across Assam.
Live Updates
- 9 April 2026 6:16 PM IST
Top 5 districts in Assam with highest voter turnout:
• South Salmara Mankachar: 95.44%
• Barpeta: 93.22%
• Bongaigaon: 92.83%
• Goalpara: 92.74%
• Dhubri: 92.58%
(Updated)
- 9 April 2026 6:06 PM IST
Estimated voter turnout across Kamrup Metropolitan till 5 Pm stands at:
Dimoria : 80.52%
Dispur : 73.98%
Guwahati Central: 75.23%
Jalukbari : 80.83%
New Guwahati : 71.27%
Total: 76.41% Approx.
People wait in queues before casting their votes at a polling station in Guwahati. (Photo: PTI)
- 9 April 2026 6:02 PM IST
Top 5 constituencies in Assam with highest voter turnout:
• Dalgaon: 95.83%
• Srijangram: 95.82%
• Jaleshwar: 95.64%
• Mankachar: 95.44%
• Pakabetbari: 94.71%
(Updated)
- 9 April 2026 5:37 PM IST
According to figures cited by DIPR and ECI, the Assam voter turnout stands at 84.42 % till 5:00 PM
- 9 April 2026 5:07 PM IST
The voting process has officially concluded today for the much awaited Assam Assembly Elections 2026, with polling stations closing at 5:00 PM.
Voters who arrived before the deadline and were standing in queues at the time were still allowed to exercise their franchise.
- 9 April 2026 5:02 PM IST
A cup between contests:
Jorhat BJP candidate Hitendranath Goswami and Congress’s Gaurav Gogoi, who are directly contesting against each other in the same constituency, were spotted enjoying a cup of tea together after casting their votes.
- 9 April 2026 4:47 PM IST
FIR filed over video made inside polling station in Assam
A police complaint was lodged by Assam's Karbi Anglong district administration on Thursday regarding a video shared on social media purportedly showing the voting process inside a polling station, officials said.
The video was reportedly shot inside a polling station in Diphu constituency, and an inquiry was initiated into the incident, they said.
Mobiles are banned inside polling stations, with provisions made by the Election Commission for depositing the phones, bags and other such items by voters before entering.
"An incident has come to the notice of the Karbi Anglong district administration regarding circulation of a video on social media purportedly showing the election process inside a polling station," an official said.
(PTI)
- 9 April 2026 4:20 PM IST
Digboi BJP candidate Suren Phukan casts his vote at the Tingrai Rajnikant Barua Higher Secondary School polling station. He was accompanied by his wife and son.
- 9 April 2026 3:47 PM IST
Women hail Reservation Bill, seek greater voice in politics
Women who arrived to cast their votes in the Assam Assembly election, on Thursday, hailed the Women’s Reservation Bill.
They appreciated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his "work" towards women empowerment and hoped the Bill will pave the way for women to come forward and raise their voices.
Waiting in a queue at a polling booth, Sagarika said, "Women should get equal rights as men because politics is also the same for both men and women."
"If women don't come forward then how will the country move towards development. A country progresses because of it's women. That is why I liked this step taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi," she added.
Referring to the article, Manju Das added, "The Prime Minister is doing good work, including for the poor."
Women voters stand in queue to cast their votes for the Assam Assembly Elections on Thursday (Photo: PTI)
- 9 April 2026 3:43 PM IST
Voting in Kamrup Metropolitan continues steadily as the Assam Assembly elections enter the afternoon. The latest turnout figures till 3:00 PM show strong participation across key constituencies:
Dimoria : 69.36%
Dispur :62.84%
Guwahati Central:64.01%
Jalukbari :69.53%
New Guwahati :60.57%
Overall, Kamrup (M) has recorded an estimated 65.30% voter turnout so far.