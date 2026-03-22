Assam Police plans preventive arrests, 800 paramilitary forces to secure state polls

Guwahati, March 22: In the run-up to the single-phase Assembly elections, Assam Police is preparing to carry out a series of preventive arrests across the State to ensure peaceful polling.

Inspector General of Police (Law and Order) Akhilesh Singh told The Assam Tribune that a record of listed criminals is being finalised and action would be taken closer to the election date to neutralise potential troublemakers.

“All the police stations have been asked to prepare the list and act on it. We are reviewing the situation on a regular basis,” he said.

He further stated that around 800 companies of Central paramilitary forces will be deployed during the polls, alongside five companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) and 18 state armed police units drawn from different parts of the country.

The deployment, according to Singh, matches the exact requirement sought by the State from the Centre. Of the 800 companies, 200 have already reached the State.

Singh opined that the law and order situation in Assam is “in good shape” and assured that the police would leave no stone unturned to ensure fair and peaceful elections.

He emphasised that adequate manpower will be in place, bolstered by the recent raising of five new battalions of Assam Police and the filling of a significant number of vacancies.

Singh further noted that the overall law and order situation in the State has improved considerably in recent years.

“The Armed Forces Special Powers Act is now in force in just three districts, which is a testament to the improved state of affairs,” he said.

Meanwhile, Assam Police headquarters has been reviewing the election preparedness in different districts of the State including Guwahati and had deliberations with senior officials of the paramilitary forces.

Staff Reporter