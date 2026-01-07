Assam govt weighs Ziaul Kamar, Pallab Kataki as special prosecutor in Zubeen Garg case

Guwahati, Jan 7: The Assam government is likely to announce the names of lawyers, including the special public prosecutor, who will represent the State in the high-profile death case of cultural icon Zubeen Garg on January 9, with senior legal figures already emerging as frontrunners.

Among the names doing the rounds for the crucial role of special public prosecutor is senior advocate Ziaul Kamar of the Gauhati High Court, who has previously handled several sensitive and high-profile cases.

Another prominent criminal lawyer, Pallab Kataki, is also being considered for inclusion in the prosecution team, according to official sources familiar with the developments.

The judicial department is expected to issue the formal order at least a week ahead of the next hearing in the case.

Sources said detailed consultations have already been held with leading legal experts of the State, and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is believed to have given his approval to the proposed names.

Kamar had earlier served as special public prosecutor in the sensational Neil-Abhi lynching case in 2018.

Kataki, who has appeared in several major criminal cases in recent years, was appointed special public prosecutor for the Chief Minister’s Special Vigilance Cell in 2025. Official sources indicated that around five to six top criminal lawyers were approached by the State government over the past few weeks before narrowing down the list.

The appointment will be made under Section 18(8) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, which empowers the Central or State government to appoint a special public prosecutor with a minimum of ten years’ experience for specific cases. Notably, the BNSS marks a departure from the earlier Code of Criminal Procedure by allowing victims to engage their own lawyer to assist the prosecution.

“The exact composition of the prosecution team will be made public after further deliberations within the government,” sources said.

Zubeen Garg passed away under mysterious circumstances on September 19 last year in Singapore, where he had gone to perform at a cultural festival. The Special Investigation Team of Assam Police filed the chargesheet in the case on December 12, naming seven arrested accused, with four of them charged with murder.

So far, three hearings have taken place in the case, the latest being on Saturday. During the last hearing, three accused including co-singer Amritprava Mahanta, cousin Sandipan Garg, and personal security officer Paresh Baishya moved bail petitions. The remaining four accused, including prime accused and manager Siddharth Sharma, are expected to seek bail soon.

Family members of the late singer have been pressing for a strong and experienced team of government counsels, while the prosecution is set to submit its objections at the next hearing scheduled for January 17.