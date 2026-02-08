Assam Congress alleges assault on women leaders at rally, seeks panel probe

Guwahati, Feb 8: Leader of the Opposition in the Assam Assembly, Debabrata Saikia, on Sunday alleged that women Congress leaders were assaulted by BJP members at a recent rally.

He urged the Assam State Women's Commission to conduct an inquiry into the matter and bring the culprits to book.

In a letter to the women's commission chairperson, Saikia said the women leaders of the party were assaulted during the party’s ongoing “Parivartan Yatra”, when the Congress convoy was "obstructed and attacked" at Bihguri while going from Tezpur to Dhekiajuli.

"The assailants reportedly heckled our women leaders and made obscene and derogatory remarks in public, thereby outraging their dignity and modesty. When one of the leaders stepped forward in an attempt to protect the convoy, she was assaulted and sustained injuries," the Congress leader claimed.

Among those injured are senior state party spokesperson Rupa Kalita Das, Assam Pradesh Mahila Congress general secretary Trishna Bora Kakati, and Sonitpur district Mahila Congress president Sampurna Saikia.

Saikia was in a bus in front of which the women were assaulted. The vehicle was also carrying senior Congress leaders, including state party president Gaurav Gogoi, AICC general secretary Jitendra Singh and MPs.

Submitting "evidence" to back his claims, the Congress leader said the "material clearly reflects conduct amounting to a violation of the dignity and rights of women and warrants investigation under Section 10(3) of the Assam State Commission for Women Act, 1994".

Alleging inaction of police personnel deployed at the location, Saikia requested the commission to probe their role as well and initiate appropriate action.

PTI