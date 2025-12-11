Assam CM vows sweeping evictions; warns landlords against housing illegal settlers

Jorhat/Dibrugarh, Dec 11: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Thursday, reaffirmed the government’s firm stance against illegal encroachment in Upper Assam, stating that eviction drives will be carried out "wherever encroachment is detected".

Urging the public to remain alert and refrain from renting houses or providing employment to "unknown" individuals, the Chief Minister stressed on the need for "collective responsibility in protecting land resources".

“The government alone cannot protect the land; everyone needs to work together. Landlords should not provide accommodation, and industrialists should not offer work to illegal settlers,” the Chief Minister said, on the sidelines of a bicycle distribution programme in Dibrugarh.

The ceremony marked the launch of the state government’s initiative "Xunali Bhobishyot Abhimukhi Jatrat Notun Prerona". Under the scheme, 3,10,031 Class IX students across Assam will receive bicycles.

In Dibrugarh district alone, 9,076 students, including 4,125 boys and 4,951 girls from 161 government schools, will benefit from the scheme.

During the programme, the Chief Minister symbolically handed over bicycles to six students. The event was attended by headmasters of high and higher secondary schools and nearly 5,000 students.

Arunodoi Scheme to roll out in BTR from Friday

The Chief Minister further announced that the Arunodoi scheme will be implemented in the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) starting Friday.

“I will go there tomorrow. Nearly 4 lakh beneficiaries are expected to receive support under this scheme,” he said.

SIT probe nears completion

Providing an update on the ongoing SIT probe into the mysterious death of cultural icon Zubeen Garg, the Chief Minister said that with the filing of the chargesheet on December 12, the police investigation is complete and "now the judicial process will begin".

Expressing confidence in the legal system, he added, “The court will examine the chargesheet and ensure that the guilty receive appropriate punishment.”