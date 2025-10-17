APCC slams Assam govt over Baksa unrest, urges Zubeen fans to maintain calm

Guwahati, Oct 17: Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Gaurav Gogoi on Thursday accused the State government of failure in implementing an action plan to deal with the kind of situation that emerged near the Baksa district jail on Wednesday.

“The Home department should have implemented a plan of action to deal with this type of situation so that things would not have gone out of control,” Gogoi told reporters.

“I urge the fans of Zubeen Garg that at this time we need strength, patience and prayers so that the ongoing investigation into the demise of Zubeen Garg is completed at the earliest and all the facts are presented before the court with proof. This is not the time for violence. This is the time for patience, bravery and strength. We shall also need a lot of self-control,” Gogoi said.

He added, “If the government seeks our support in maintaining law and order in the State, as an Opposition party, we are ready to help the government for the sake of peace. We just want justice. We just want the truth.”

Gogoi on Thursday visited the samadhi kshetra of Zubeen Garg at Hatimura in Sonapur.

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi will visit the place on Friday during his trip to Guwahati. Gogoi said that Gandhi will arrive in the city around 1:30-2 pm and head directly to the samadhi kshetra from the airport.

“Gandhi will pay homage to Zubeen Garg and pray for the departed soul. He will afterward visit Zubeen Garg’s residence at Kahilipara and meet the family members of the late icon, before departing from Guwahati. The trip to Guwahati will be Gandhi’s personal visit. No party events are scheduled for tomorrow (Thursday),” Gogoi said.









By

Staff Reporter