Assam BJP adopts internal voting to pick candidates for Assembly polls in Biswanath

Biswanath, Feb 20: Ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been conducting organisational elections across various districts to select its candidates.

Through this internal voting process, MLAs, local MPs, and office-bearers at the district, mandal and morcha levels are participating in the selection of nominees for the forthcoming Assam Legislative Assembly elections.

In Biswanath district, the exercise is being carried out for three constituencies — Gohpur, Behali and Biswanath. The organisational election was held at the BJP district office in Biswanath in the presence of Darshana Jardosh, the party’s central leader and co-incharge of the Assam Assembly elections.

“This is a democratic process. We have asked party workers to suggest the names of candidates they consider deserving. Several parameters have been set, and based on those, we will move forward,” said the co-incharge.

Notably, both a ground survey and an internal voting process were conducted to shortlist candidates. “To ensure the right decision, multiple parameters are being examined. The combined insights from the ground survey and voting will help us determine who is most deserving,” she added.

Highlighting the transparency of the process, Jardosh said, “The exercise is being carried out with complete transparency. A consolidated list has been prepared, and party workers have nominated their preferred candidates. The results of both the voting and the ground survey will be evaluated together.”

The move to select candidates through a structured voting mechanism among party office-bearers is being viewed as an attempt to minimise internal conflicts over ticket distribution and strengthen organisational unity ahead of the polls.

By blending grassroots feedback with formal evaluation parameters, the BJP aims to project a transparent and merit-based approach to candidate selection as it gears up for the Assembly elections.