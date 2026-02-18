Assam Assembly: Pending JJM dues, court cases revealed, Opposition protests

Guwahati, Feb 18: The Assam Legislative Assembly on Tuesday witnessed a series of significant disclosures on governance, infrastructure, judiciary, and welfare schemes, along with noisy scenes that led to a walkout by AIUDF legislators and the suspension of MLA Akhil Gogoi during Question Hour.

Replying to a question raised by MLA Sibamoni Bora, Public Health Engineering Department Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah informed the House that altogether 4,102 contractors under the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) in Assam are yet to receive their due payments.

The revelation highlighted concerns over delays in clearing dues in one of the flagship schemes aimed at providing safe drinking water to rural households.

In a written reply to another question raised by MLA Jakir Hussain Sikdar, the Minister said that Assam has proposed and sanctioned 27,530 schemes under the Jal Jeevan Mission.

Of these, 19,517 schemes have been completed so far, while the general public is currently availing potable water from 14,894 completed schemes. The gap between completed projects and operational schemes has raised questions on implementation and functionality.

Meanwhile, the Assembly was informed that a total of 5,72,867 cases are pending in different courts across Assam as of February 9.

Judicial Department Minister Ranjeet Kumar Dass, in a written reply to a question raised by MLA Asif Mohammad Nazar, said that among the pending cases, 54,778 are more than five years old and 9,564 are over 10 years old, indicating a significant backlog in the judicial system.

The State government also outlined its plans to strengthen early childhood care infrastructure. Women and Child Development Minister Ajanta Neog said in a written reply to MLA Sirajuddin Ajmal that the government has set a target to construct 6,840 model Anganwadi centres in Assam during the 2024–25 and 2025–26 financial years.

Responding to another query by MLA Abdur Rashid Mandal, Neog informed that 2,221 posts of Anganwadi workers and 9,036 posts of Anganwadi helpers are currently vacant in the State. She further revealed that 319 Anganwadi centres are operating from private houses and 5,413 are functioning in rented buildings, highlighting the infrastructural challenges in delivering child and maternal welfare services.

The Assembly session also witnessed political confrontation. AIUDF legislators staged a walkout after Speaker Biswajit Daimary rejected an adjournment motion moved by the party seeking discussion on alleged harassment of minority labourers in different parts of the State.

Raising the issue, AIUDF MLA Aminul Islam alleged that labourers belonging to a particular community have been facing atrocities, especially in Upper Assam, due to their identity.

He said the affected workers were being deprived of their rights to free movement and employment and urged the Home Department to take action. He also alleged that recent statements by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma were instigating in nature.

The Speaker advised the AIUDF MLAs to raise the issue during the motion of thanks to the Governor’s speech. However, dissatisfied with the ruling, the AIUDF members walked out of the House in protest.

Later, the Assembly witnessed noisy scenes during discussion on the State’s financial condition.

During the Question Hour, Akhil Gogoi raised concerns over what he termed as “dwindling Central grants in the last three financial years.”

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary, while responding, said that Assam is yet to receive two instalments under the 15th Finance Commission but asserted that the State’s revenue position has improved under the present government.

He said the State is taking loans within the permissible limit of Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) and maintaining a controlled debt ratio.

“Assam has turned into a self-reliant State under this present government. We are taking 22.2 per cent loan against the GSDP,” Patowary said.

Gogoi, however, alleged that the State’s economic condition has worsened due to excessive borrowing. Several BJP MLAs countered his claims, leading to heated exchanges in the House. Despite repeated requests from the Speaker to maintain order, Gogoi entered the Well of the House in protest.

Following the disruption, Speaker Biswajit Daimary suspended Akhil Gogoi from the House for the duration of the Question Hour.