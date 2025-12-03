Arunachal to host 2026 Asian qualifier for 2027 Adventure Racing World C’ship

Itanagar, Dec 3: Arunachal Pradesh is fast muscling into India’s adventure-sport map and tiny Mechukha is leading the charge. Cradled in the misty foothills of the eastern Himalayas, this quiet Shi Yomi valley town is about to swap its calm for a global spotlight.

Come 2026, Mechukha will host the Asian qualifiers for the 2027 Adventure Racing World Championship, positioning the frontier state as a serious contender in the high-adrenaline world of endurance racing.

The "Adventure@Mechukha 2026" race, to be held in November next year, will cover Shi Yomi, Siang and West Siang districts, said state Tourism Minister Pasang Dorjee Sona; recently.

Sona said the event will mark a significant milestone for Arunachal and India in the global adventure racing circuit.

He said Adventure Racing World Series (ARWS) enjoys a strong fan base across the globe, with thousands of adventure athletes and enthusiasts travelling worldwide for the races.

"Hosting the ARWS qualifier gives Arunachal a unique opportunity to attract adventure tourists seeking untouched landscapes and authentic cultural experiences," he said.

Sona, who represents Mechukha in the assembly, said the state's pristine wilderness and rich indigenous culture make it an ideal stage for expedition-style racing.

He said the event is expected to draw elite teams and adventure travellers from around the world.

Mechukha's entry into the world map was due to its successful hosting of the 3rd National Adventure Racing Championship 2025, he said.

Sona said the event not only introduced the sport to the people but sparked growing interest due to the multi-discipline race format featuring trail running, mountain biking, kayaking, and orienteering.

The ARWS qualifier is one of the most prestigious endurance challenges, often described as the world's toughest team sport. It will bring international standards of navigation, endurance, teamwork, and wilderness survival to the remote landscapes of the frontier state.

Sona said the event will also inspire influencers, filmmakers and sports journalists to explore Mechukha and the state beyond the race, boosting long-term tourism.

"With its frontier location near the India-Tibet border, breathtaking landscapes, rich indigenous culture and warm local hospitality, Mechukha offers a rare blend of adventure and cultural tourism. It is set to transform the valley into a sought-after destination for global adventure travellers," he said.

PTI