Arunachal espionage probe widens; two more arrested, total now four

Itanagar, Dec 23: The Itanagar Police has intensified its crackdown on an alleged espionage network linked to Pakistan, arresting two persons from Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) in connection with spying activities in Arunachal Pradesh.

Inspector General of Police (Law and Order) Chukhu Apa said, on Monday, that the two accused, identified as Aijaz Ahmed Bhat and Bashir Ahmad Ganai, were arrested from Kupwara district of J&K on December 18. They were subsequently brought to Arunachal Pradesh and are currently in police custody.

Apa said the duo was allegedly involved in collecting sensitive information from various parts of the state and sharing it with handlers based in Pakistan.

“We were working based on credible information about a spy ring operating out of Arunachal Pradesh. Under the leadership of Itanagar SP Jummar Basar, the team worked diligently and made these arrests. Two have been arrested from Kupwara and three from different locations in the Itanagar Capital Region," Apa said.

With these arrests, the total number of people apprehended on espionage charges linked to Pakistan by Arunachal Pradesh police has risen to four within a month.

The case first surfaced on November 21, when Itanagar Police arrested Nazir Ahmad Malik and Sabir Ahmed Mir, both residents of Kupwara district, following specific intelligence inputs.

Malik was detained from Ganga village in Itanagar, and based on information obtained during questioning, Mir was arrested later the same day from Abotani Colony in the state capital.

Subsequently, West Siang police arrested Hilal Ahmed, also from Kupwara district, from a shop in Aalo, where he was running a cloth outlet at a trade fair in Old Market.

Changlang police had earlier detained Gulam Md Mir from Miao, who was later released after investigators found no material evidence linking him to the alleged spy network.

"We will proceed further based on evidence in the coming days. The arrested individuals are mostly blanket sellers who visited various parts of the state to collect information," Apa added.

He added that interrogation is ongoing and forensic examination reports are awaited, indicating that further action will be taken based on evidence.

Expressing concern over lax verification practices, Apa urged residents to remain alert and ensure police verification before allowing anyone to stay on their premises, stressing that public vigilance was crucial for security.

