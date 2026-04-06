You Don't Need to Go to Delhi for Top-Class UPSC Coaching

Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh, and Sikkim make the same reluctant calculation: pack up, leave home, move to Delhi. They believe—as they have long been told—that serious civil services preparation is simply not possible unless you are enrolled in a Mukherjee Nagar institute, paying Delhi-level rents, and living 2,000 kilometers away from your family, your mother tongue, and your roots.

That belief is outdated. And for aspirants from Northeast India, it may be actively costing them their best shot at the exam.

The truth is this: world-class UPSC coaching is available right here in Guwahati — and through online mentorship programs, it is accessible to aspirants across every state in the Northeast. SPM IAS Academy has quietly built what may be the most relevant, most rigorous, and most results-oriented UPSC coaching ecosystem in the entire region.

The best mentor for a Northeast aspirant is someone who knows the Brahmaputra and the sixth schedule. It is someone who understands where you come from—and can guide you to where you want to go."

The Delhi Myth: Why It Persists — and Why It No Longer Holds

The idea that Delhi is the only destination for serious UPSC preparation has some historical basis. For decades, Mukherjee Nagar, Old Rajinder Nagar, and similar coaching corridors in Delhi were genuinely the best—perhaps the only—places to access quality faculty, peer groups, and the dense ecosystem of preparation resources that cracking UPSC demands.

But the landscape has fundamentally shifted in ways that actually disadvantage Delhi-centric preparation for aspirants from the Northeast.

The Hidden Costs of Going to Delhi

Consider what relocating to Delhi actually means for a UPSC aspirant from Assam or Manipur. Monthly rent in any coaching hub neighborhood: ₹8,000–₹15,000 minimum. Hostel food, transport, and living expenses add another ₹10,000–₹20,000 per month. A two-year preparation journey in Delhi can easily cost ₹5–8 lakhs in living expenses alone—before you factor in coaching fees.

That financial pressure is not neutral. It shortens timelines, forces aspirants to cut preparation short, creates domestic stress, and ironically diminishes the quality of preparation at the very moment the stakes are highest.





The Cultural Misalignment Problem

Beyond money, there is a subtler but equally real problem: cultural and contextual misalignment. Delhi coaching institutes, however well-resourced, are built for a national average aspirant. Their current affairs analysis, their examples, and their framing of governance issues and social policy all orbit a central India perspective. Delhi coaching institutes hardly prioritize the unique developmental challenges of the Northeast, the significance of the sixth schedule, the ecology of the Brahmaputra basin, or the tribal governance structures of hill states. But they are deeply relevant to a UPSC interview, to GS papers, and to the perspective a Northeast aspirant brings to the examination.

When an aspirant sits before the UPSC Personality Test board, having spent two years in Delhi, they may find themselves poorly prepared to speak with depth and authenticity about the region they come from—the very thing that should be their greatest strength.

What Northeast Aspirants Actually Need — and Why SPM IAS Academy Delivers It

SPM IAS Academy in Guwahati was built with a clear understanding of what UPSC preparation looks like through the lens of a Northeast aspirant. Its mentorship model is not a copy of a Delhi institute transplanted to Assam. It is an original, deeply considered approach—built around the specific challenges, strengths, and contexts of aspirants from this region.

At the heart of the mentorship at SPM IAS Academy are three faculty members whose combined expertise covers virtually every dimension of UPSC preparation: Satyajit Sir, Mridul Sir, and Chinmoy Sir.

Satyajit Sir — Strategy, Economy, Ethics & Answer Writing

Satyajit Sir is widely regarded as one of the most analytically rigorous UPSC mentors in the Northeast. Students highly value his General Studies Paper III (Economy) sessions for their conceptual clarity and depth. His newspaper analysis classes are highly structured and exam-oriented—more than 60 questions in UPSC CSE 2025 were directly or indirectly linked to themes he had already covered in his analysis. He is also considered one of the best ethics (GS Paper IV) teachers in the region, known for helping students build genuine moral and philosophical foundations rather than surface-level answers.

Newspaper Analysis

Satyajit Sir's mentorship extends beyond academics. He supports aspirants through failed attempts, declining motivation, and the psychological pressure that accumulates over years of preparation—with directness, realism, and genuine care.

Mridul Sir — Geography, Geography Optional & APSC/UPSC

Mridul Sir brings to SPM IAS Academy a rare combination of scholarly depth and extraordinary clarity of explanation. His expertise in geography—physical, Indian, and world — is widely considered among the finest available in Northeast India, and his teaching plays a crucial role in both APSC and UPSC preparation across Prelims and Mains.

He is regarded as one of the best teachers for the geography optional in UPSC, known for simplifying complex topics, refining answer-writing skills, and helping students build advanced analytical depth. His notes are celebrated for their precision — every line purposeful, every example chosen to reinforce a specific conceptual point.

Chinmoy Sir — Current Affairs, History & Assampedia

Chinmoy Sir occupies a uniquely important role at SPM IAS Academy, especially for aspirants preparing from an Assam-specific perspective. His signature resource, Assampedia, is a highly curated, exam-ready guide to Assam's history, culture, geography, governance, and current affairs — one of the most valuable tools available to APSC and UPSC aspirants from the region.

He is also known as one of the best teachers for history—ancient, medieval, and modern India — with a particular ability to connect historical developments with present-day governance, society, and UPSC examination demands. His understanding of the Northeast's ground-level social and economic realities gives his mentorship an authenticity that no Delhi institute can replicate.

SPM IAS Academy vs. Delhi Coaching: An Honest Comparison

Rather than claiming superiority in every dimension, here is an honest look at where SPM IAS Academy creates genuine advantages for a Northeast aspirant weighing whether to relocate to Delhi:





Factor Delhi Coaching Centre SPM IAS Academy (Guwahati / Online) Financial cost Very High (rent + fees + living) Significantly lower — no relocation needed Northeast current affairs Weak / absent Core focus — Assampedia, regional CA sessions Regional context for interview Generic, national-level Deep, authentic, ground-level understanding Geography optional mentorship Available, competitive Mridul Sir — among the best in Northeast India Personalized mentorship Difficult at scale Central to the SPM IAS model Answer writing feedback Varies by institute Evaluated, detailed, regular — a core practice Online access across Northeast Partial Full online mentorship programs available Proximity to family & support Requires relocation Prepare from home, near your support network





Who Should Choose SPM IAS Academy?

The mentorship at SPM IAS Academy is relevant across a wide range of aspirant profiles. Consider it if you are:

• A fresh graduate in Assam or any Northeast state beginning your UPSC journey

• A working professional who cannot relocate but needs structured, expert guidance

• A repeat aspirant who needs honest diagnosis and a concrete improvement plan—not more content

• Someone who wants to prepare without uprooting your life or depleting your family's savings

• An aspirant who wants mentors who understand your regional context and can help you leverage it as a strength

• From Manipur, Meghalaya, Tripura, Nagaland, Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh, or Sikkim—needing quality online mentorship without moving city

Online Mentorship: The Game-Changer for Northeast Aspirants

For aspirants who are not in Guwahati, SPM IAS Academy's online mentorship programs eliminate the last remaining argument for relocating to Delhi. Through these programs, aspirants across the entire Northeast can access the same faculty, the same answer writing feedback, the same current affairs analysis, and the same personal mentorship relationships that in-person students in Guwahati receive.

The Northeast's geography has historically been a barrier to quality UPSC preparation. Poor connectivity, distance from coaching hubs, and limited local resources have meant that aspirants from hill states and smaller towns have always prepared at a disadvantage. The online programs at SPM IAS Academy specifically aim to dismantle that disadvantage.

The Real Question for Every Northeast Aspirant

Before you book that train ticket to Delhi—before you commit ₹5–8 lakhs and two years of your life to preparation in a city that does not know or care about the Brahmaputra—ask yourself this:

"Am I going to Delhi because it will genuinely make me a better UPSC candidate? Or am I going because that is what everyone else does and because I have not yet discovered what is available here?"

SPM IAS Academy exists to answer that question. Thousands of aspirants from across the Northeast have already chosen to stay, to prepare under the guidance of mentors who understand their world, and to bring that authenticity and regional depth into an examination that rewards exactly those qualities.

The best UPSC mentorship for a Northeast aspirant is not in Delhi. It is in Guwahati. And through a screen, it is wherever you are.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can I really crack UPSC without going to Delhi for coaching?

Absolutely. UPSC success depends on the quality of your guidance, the rigor of your answer-writing practice, and the depth of your conceptual understanding—none of which require physical presence in Delhi. SPM IAS Academy provides all three, with the added advantage of deep attunement to the Northeast context that many aspirants bring to the examination.

Is SPM IAS Academy's online program as effective as in-person coaching?

For most aspirants in today's environment, yes. The online mentorship programs offer the same faculty access, answer-writing feedback, and long-term mentorship relationships as in-person programs. For aspirants outside Guwahati, it eliminates the need to relocate entirely.

What makes SPM IAS Academy better suited to Northeast aspirants than Delhi institutes?

Three things: regional authenticity, financial accessibility, and personalized mentorship. Delhi institutes are designed for a national average aspirant. SPM IAS Academy is built specifically for aspirants from Assam and the Northeast — their academic backgrounds, cultural contexts, preparation challenges, and unique strengths in the UPSC Personality Test.

Does SPM IAS Academy offer APSC preparation as well?

Yes. SPM IAS Academy offers integrated APSC and UPSC preparation, as well as combined APSC + UPSC courses—making it highly efficient for aspirants who wish to crack both examinations without running two separate preparation tracks.

How do I get started with SPM IAS Academy?

Visit spmiasacademy.com to explore current batches, online mentorship programs, and free counseling. The team is available at +91 6901259799 and at [email protected]. April 2026 batches are currently open — seats are limited.

Start Your UPSC Journey Right Here in the Northeast

April 2026 batches are open. Limited seats available for both in-person (Guwahati) and online mentorship programs. Book your free counseling session today.

📞 +91 6901259799

🌐 spmiasacademy.com

📍 Times Square Mall, Zoo Road, Guwahati – 781005

📧 [email protected]

(The views, opinions, and claims in this article are solely those of the author’s and do not represent the editorial stance of The Assam Tribune)



