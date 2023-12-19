Wordle 913 answer today December 19: Click here to check hints and clues for the word of the day

December 19: A word game developed by Josh Wardle, Wordle is a web based game that has gained popularity during the pandemic. It was later acquired by The New York Times Company in January 2022. If you want to know todays word or puzzle #913, you can jump straight to the end of the article.

However, if you love challenges and want to learn the new word through hints and clues keep reading below and guess the puzzle #913.

Wordle refreshes its word of the day every midnight, with all players attempting to guess the same word. The game usually involves a five lettered word and players have to guess the correct word in six attempts.

The entertaining puzzle game tasks players with hints after they type words in the form of coloured boxes. Each guess must be a valid 5-letter word. The colour of the tiles will change to show how close your guess was to the word.

A green letter indicates that it's in the correct word and location. A grey letter indicates that it is not in today's word, but a yellow letter indicates that it is in today's word but in the incorrect location.

How to play Wordle game:

Step 1: Open any web browser in your device.

Step 2: Go to https://www.nytimes.com/games/wordle/index.html

Step 3: Type in the five letter word and press enter.

Wordle 913 clues for today:

1. The word of the day starts with T and ends with E.

2. Today’s wordle has two vowels.

3. Wordle 913 can mean “a piece of furniture with a flat top and one or more legs, providing a level surface for eating, writing, or working at.”

If you are still unable to guess the right word, here is the Wordle 913 answer for December 19:

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

TABLE