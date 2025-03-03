Wings of change: How Guwahati birds are adapting to climate change

Birds, with their striking plumage and fascinating behaviours, have captivated humankind for centuries. Their migrations, foraging, nesting, and breeding are not just acts of survival but integral to sustaining ecosystems. The wetlands of Guwahati have long been a haven for migratory birds, witnessing their seasonal arrivals year after year.

However, climate change has begun to reshape this familiar spectacle, altering migration patterns and raising an urgent question - Are birds adapting to the shifting environment?

Partha Pratim Das, a biologist at a city-based environmental conservation organisation, has been closely observing changes in the species frequenting Guwahati’s wetlands.

“In recent years, the number of individual birds visiting Deepor Beel and Khamrenga Beel has declined, even though the overall species count remains unchanged. Variations in wetland water levels and climate change could be contributing factors,” Das explains.

He further notes that climate change has delayed winter migration, as winters now arrive later and end sooner. “Climate change is a far-reaching phenomenon. It’s also possible that birds are arriving in our region due to climatic disruptions in their native habitats,” he adds.

The resilience of birds

Despite environmental upheavals—whether through deforestation or human intervention—experts marvel at birds' resilience and adaptability. Dr Nilutpal Mahanta, senior manager of We Foundation India and a former Assistant Professor of Assam Don Bosco University points to the shifting migration patterns of Amur Falcons as an example.

“These falcons traditionally halt in Northeast, particularly in Nagaland, during their journey from northern China to southern Africa. Now, they are venturing into new areas like Morigaon in Assam. Similarly, European Starlings, once rarely seen beyond Guwahati, are now reaching as far as Tinsukia in eastern Assam,” he says.

Even common city-dwellers like sparrows are adapting. Das highlights that while Eurasian Tree Sparrows prefer suburban areas and dense canopies, they are increasingly making homes within the urban landscape. “We now see them nesting on rooftops and even in the cracks of buildings and flyovers, such as those in Chandmari and Jalukbari,” he says.













A crow in the city (Photo: Partha Pratim Das)

Meanwhile, crows remain a constant presence, thriving on urban waste. According to Mahanta, birds are not just enduring these changes—they are exploring new frontiers.

Urban encroachments disrupt habitats

Guwahati’s woodland areas, including Garbhanga, are witnessing increasing disturbances to their natural biodiversity. According to avian enthusiast and Tea Association of India Secretary, Dipanjol Deka, better road connectivity, frequent picnicking, and ongoing construction projects are key contributors to this disruption.

Species like the Oriental Dwarf Kingfisher, the Slender-billed Oriole, and the European Starling are particularly vulnerable to human activities.

“The endangered Malayan Night Heron, a rare visitor to Garbhanga, relies on the area for nesting. However, frequent human interventions—such as picnics—often drive these birds away before they can settle,” Deka explains.

Human encroachment is not limited to Garbhanga. Das underscores the impact of dam construction and unregulated tourism on fragile bird populations. “The White-bellied Heron, once spotted in Manas, has been seen only two or three times in the past decade. The last confirmed sighting was two years ago,” Das notes.

Wild birds such as parakeets and owls are also in decline, especially in urban and suburban areas. Environmentalist Mahanta attributes the dwindling parakeet population to the loss of fruit-bearing trees like guavas, which have been cleared for infrastructure projects. “With every new flyover, more trees are cut, reducing the food sources and nesting sites for parakeets,” he explains.

Owls, which typically thrive in suburban environments, face a different challenge—light pollution. “Excessive artificial lighting disrupts their natural behaviour and threatens their survival,” Mahanta adds.

Bird adaptation is also hindered by economic activities, particularly around Deepor Beel and Gauhati University. “Deepor Beel should have shallow waters in winter, essential for migrant birds. But locals often block the Brahmaputra’s connecting channels for fishing, reducing water flow. As a result, the birds that depend on these conditions are appearing less frequently,” Deka observes.

The mobile tower menace

The impact of electromagnetic radiation from mobile towers on bird populations remains a topic of scientific debate. While conclusive research is lacking, early studies suggest troubling effects. Mahanta points to findings indicating that electromagnetic radiation may cause eggshell thinning, leading to premature hatching.

“When chicks hatch before they are fully developed, their chances of survival diminish,” he explains.

Additionally, birds like bats that rely on echolocation and sound waves for navigation could struggle in areas with high electromagnetic interference. “Mobile towers and electromagnetic radiation are anthropogenic developments introduced in the past 20-30 years. While definitive proof is still lacking, it’s a new factor in the environment that—at least in my opinion—will have consequences for both wildlife and the ecosystem,” Mahanta warns.

Have birds adapted or succumbed to change?

While many birds have demonstrated resilience in the face of environmental shifts, experts worry that some species have been unable to adapt, placing them at risk of endangerment. One such species is the Swamp Prinia, a rare grassland bird found around Noonmati Sector 1. Its survival is now under threat as winter cultivation destroys its habitat.

“The Swamp Prinia thrives in grasslands, but as these areas are cleared for agricultural activities, its population faces a growing peril,” says avian enthusiast Deka.

Some birds, such as the Bengal Florican and the White-Bellied Heron, struggle even more, as they require highly specific environmental conditions to survive. The Bengal Florican, a species native to the Himalayan foothills’ terai grasslands, has seen its population plummet due to human encroachment, habitat conversion into farmland, and large-scale grassland destruction.

Similarly, the White-Bellied Heron, predominantly found in the Bhutan region of Manas National Park and parts of Arunachal Pradesh, depends on undisturbed riverine habitats for survival.

“These birds are naturally shy and highly sensitive to environmental changes. They can only forage along river streams, and as human activity disrupts these habitats, their numbers continue to decline,” explains Das.

Striking a balance

While conservation efforts and biodiversity protection are often discussed, experts stress that sustainable development is crucial to safeguarding avian species. “Development must go hand-in-hand with conservation,” says Das.

“Projects should be carried out in a sustainable manner without destroying vital habitats. On an individual level, we can contribute by increasing green spaces in our homes and neighbourhoods. Our city is fast becoming a concrete jungle,” he adds.

Environmental expert Mahanta echoes this sentiment, emphasising the need for habitat restoration.

“Kamrup Metro once had 18 reserve forests, but due to encroachment and human settlements, only a few remain in good condition. Preserving the remaining forests and restoring what we’ve lost over the past 20-25 years is crucial. Planting native, fruit-bearing trees can also help provide food sources for birds,” he explains.

Deka, meanwhile, expresses concern over the effectiveness of legal measures in protecting biodiversity. While the Supreme Court has ruled that forest land cannot be diminished unless compensatory land is provided, he remains sceptical.

“For instance, if forest land is cleared in Garbhanga and compensatory land is provided in Sualkuchi, how does that safeguard the biodiversity unique to Garbhanga? Relocation doesn’t necessarily mean preservation,” Deka points out.

The role of communities

Beyond legal frameworks and government initiatives, both Mahanta and Deka believe that community engagement is key to preserving biodiversity. Mahanta highlights the success of mass awareness campaigns in Nagaland, where widespread hunting of Amur Falcons once threatened their population.









A file image of an Amur Falcon (AT Photo)

“There was a time when thousands of Amur Falcons were hunted in Nagaland. But through extensive community engagement, that practice has stopped. We need similar awareness efforts in the Northeast, which is home to around 900 bird species—more than twice the number found in Europe,” he says.

Deka adds that true conservation lies in coexisting with nature. “The way forward is not just about protecting the environment but learning to live alongside it,” he asserts.