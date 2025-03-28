Why You Should Always Buy Instagram Followers

Back in the early 2010s, it was relatively easy to quickly accumulate a lot of followers on Instagram. Find popular accounts and make lots of comments about their content, load your Instagram posts with hashtags, optimize your username and Instagram profile for the app’s search function — and loads of people would find your Instagram account in a hurry.

It doesn’t work that way anymore. If you want to build a large follower count in the mid-2020s, you should always buy Instagram followers from high-end social media services like Twicsy and Buzzoid.

The Impact of a High Instagram Follower Count

We’ll explore the subject in more detail later in this article, but it’s easy to explain why having a large Instagram follower base makes such a difference.

When only a small number of people see your posts, you don’t have much power, influence, or importance on the app. You also can’t earn money from your account or effectively promote products or services.

Just as importantly, without a large fan base you’ll find it extremely difficult to gain new organic followers and take your account to the next level.

Let’s explain.

Why It’s So Hard to Find Instagram Followers

In the early days of Instagram, competition for eyeballs wasn’t as fierce as it is today. That’s why the account-building techniques that worked so well in the past don’t have much of an effect anymore.

These days, Instagram has to handle more than 100 million content uploads a day. They need algorithms to determine which posts will get widespread exposure on the social media platform. Those algorithms are programmed to maximize visibility for content uploaded by the app’s most popular accounts; having a large follower base lets you build a larger one.

If you’re struggling to find fans, though, your small number of followers makes things even tougher. There’s only one way to convince the algorithms that you deserve a bigger audience: buying Instagram followers.

Why Purchased Followers Help You Grow Your Account

An Instagram metric called “follower growth” shows when an account is quickly adding followers, and the algorithms use that metric as another indicator of popularity.

That opens the door to organic growth for those with smaller Insta accounts. When you purchase followers, you’re rewarded for that follower growth with more exposure for your posts. As more and more surfers see your videos and photos — and if you’re posting compelling, high-quality content — more and more people will decide to follow your account.

There’s just one catch.

You must buy “real Instagram followers” from a reputable service provider for this technique to work. Real followers are real people with real accounts, so the algorithms see their arrival as legitimate growth. The fake Instagram followers sold by scammy websites are created with bots and linked to fake accounts, so they’re obviously not real users. They’re ignored and deleted.

Even worse, using fake followers violates Instagram’s terms and conditions so your account might be deleted as well.

So there are really two qualifications to keep in mind when looking for an Instagram provider. To stay safe, you need real followers. To acquire new organic followers, you need high-quality Instagram followers provided by trustworthy social media marketing services.

These are the five we recommend; they deliver both genuine followers and strong results.

1. Twicsy

If you want to use the very best service that delivers real, high-quality followers, look no further than Twicsy. They’ve been doing it since 2012 and have become the go-to provider for the majority of Instagram influencers and major companies.













Twicsy followers are available in packages ranging from 100 to 20,000 interactions, all priced very reasonably and supplied with instant delivery. Ordering is fast and completely secure, you can opt to upgrade to more powerful active (premium) followers, customer support is available 24/7, and they’ve just added high-quality TikTok followers to their lineup, too.

The big reason Twicsy has become the “brand name” among Instagram services, though, is the results they provide. Most influencers say they haven’t seen stronger organic growth from any competitor, which is why they rely on Twicsy for continued growth even after they’ve become power users on the Gram.

Buy legitimate, high-quality Instagram followers from Twicsy now

2. Buzzoid

The minority of influencers who don’t consider Twicsy the best of the bunch vote for Buzzoid. With just as much experience in the industry and results that come very close to matching Twicsy’s, Buzzoid continues to have a large and devoted customer base that relies on their followers for ongoing organic Instagram growth.













Buzzoid followers are 100% real and deliver powerful results, and everything else about this service is exactly what you’d want to see: fair prices, quick delivery, availability of premium followers, rapid ordering on secure servers and with full transaction encryption, day-and-night customer support, and the ability to order custom packages that include likes and views.

Someone had to be #2 on this list, and it was Buzzoid. If Twicsy didn’t exist, Buzzoid would be #1.

Buy legitimate, high-quality Instagram followers from Buzzoid now

3. Rushmax

Rushmax has built such a good service that they’ve challenged for a top-two spot in these rankings for the last few years. The only thing holding back is their menu of follower packages, which tops out at 5,000 real followers; that makes them a better choice for newer accounts than for those who’ve already reached influencer status.

You can order packages of 100-5,000 real followers for affordable prices and with rapid delivery, premium follower upgrades are available, the user experience is outstanding and just as good as you’ll find anywhere else.

And Rushmax’s results are terrific, only slightly below those delivered by Twicsy and Buzzoid. That’s why quite a few power users use them as a secondary provider and many just starting their Instagram growth journey find Rushmax the perfect choice.

Buy legitimate, high-quality Instagram followers from Rushmax now

4. InstaPort and TokMatik (tie)

These two newer Instagram services are worth keeping an eye on.

The organic growth you’ll see from their real followers is strong but doesn’t quite measure up to our top three choices just yet. Even so, their results come quite close to those provided by Rushmax, and the quality of their 100-5,000 followers and their customer service and support are right on par with our #3 recommended choice.

At this point, InstaPort and TokMatik are excellent options for varying the sources of your Instagram interactions. With the speed at which they’re improving, they may soon be excellent choices as primary providers.

The Benefits of Buying Real Instagram Followers

Unless you only use Instagram for entertainment or staying in touch with friends and family, having a large number of Insta followers can pay huge dividends.

● As an individual, a large follower base earns you Instagram influencer status and allows you to monetize your account. The more followers you have, the more you can earn by posting sponsored content and promoting products.

● As a big or small business, a large follower base gives you a dedicated community of Instagram users in your target audience. That lets you introduce new products, build brand awareness, and convert potential customers into paying customers.

● As a content creator, a large follower base allows you to showcase your videos and photos to an appreciative audience. Even if you’re not trying to become rich and powerful on Instagram, the positive feedback can be immensely satisfying.

There’s one more benefit, too, as we’ve discussed. Building a large follower base helps you generate an even larger one because of the way the Instagram algorithms work. They reward accounts that have large follower counts, so being popular assures you a continuing flow of new followers and continued growth in your Instagram presence.

And purchasing IG followers starts that growth cycle, improving your follower growth metric to create an influx of new, organic fans and jumpstarting your Instagram growth.

Buying follows helps in another way, too: it enhances your account’s credibility because of something called “social proof.” Here’s the rigorous definition: Social proof is a psychological and social phenomenon wherein people copy the actions of others in choosing how to behave in a given situation.

On the Gram, “the actions of others” are their engagements with your accounts and posts. If they follow your account, or view and like your videos, that boosts your follower, like, and view counts — and when Instagram users see that your account and content are popular, they’re likely to “copy your actions” by watching and liking your videos and following your account.

Buying Instagram likes and views provides a shot in the arm to your engagement rates and can help your posts reach the Explore page. But it also helps provide social proof that convinces random surfers to stop and check out your posts. Purchasing followers helps even more, by conferring more credibility on your entire account and encouraging users to “join the club.”

That extra credibility benefits you in another way, too. If people are deciding whether to try the products and services you’re promoting with your account, having a large number of followers is a vote of confidence for your trustworthiness and makes it more likely that they’ll click your link or pull the trigger on a purchase.

Buying real followers from a reputable Instagram marketing service is the best gift you can give yourself if the popularity and importance of your account are important to you.

What To Consider Before Purchasing IG Followers

We keep emphasizing the most important consideration: whether an Instagram service provides real followers. If they can’t deliver legitimate Insta followers, you’re wasting your money and putting your account in danger.

It’s not easy to find a reputable Instagram growth service because the scammers who deliver fake followers create websites that look just the same as the best sites for IG interactions. Our recommended, high-quality services all supply real followers that work and can be trusted; that’s why so many influencers and companies rely on them in their Instagram marketing strategies.

Almost as important is whether a provider’s followers generate powerful growth. You’ll be the best judge of that after trying a service, but we’ve selected the vendors on this list because they do the best job of supercharging your Instagram growth and online presence.

What about other usual questions you’d ask before buying a social media service? Here’s what you need to know:

● Variety and Options: Look for a provider that offers a large range of follower package sizes. It’s also worth finding one that can deliver premium followers (sometimes called active followers), who are active users on the app and provide more powerful growth.

● Delivery: Fast delivery times are important if you want your growth to begin quickly.

● Prices: Most high-quality services charge approximately the same, very affordable prices. Just be sure to avoid the ones offering extremely cheap Instagram followers because you’ll probably be getting fake interactions.

● Customer Experience: You should look for a fast and safe ordering process, multiple payment methods (most good providers take credit cards and PayPal), and around-the-clock availability of an experienced customer support team. Avoid any website that asks for your account password, too; all any service needs to deliver followers is your Instagram username.

How many followers should you buy? The best practice is to match the size of your package to the size of your account since you want your purchases to look natural to the Instagram algorithms.

They might pause the growth of a very small account that suddenly adds 20,000 new followers; buying 100 or 250 follows is a better idea. On the other hand, 100 or 250 followers won’t make much difference to a celebrity’s account; they’re the ones who benefit most from the enormous follower packages that some services offer.

Final Words

Building a large follower base guarantees a large audience for your Instagram pages and posts, gives your account credibility, and allows you to maximize the income you can earn on the Gram.

The only way for most users to jumpstart their follower account, influence, and importance on Instagram, though, is to purchase real IG followers from a trustworthy service provider. That keeps your account safe while triggering the strong Instagram growth that can make you a superstar on the platform.