Why Should You Opt for Bumper-to-Bumper Car Insurance Cover?

Car insurance is an essential requirement for every car owner. It provides financial cover for any accident, damage or liability. Since there are many coverage types available, selecting the most suitable one will greatly affect your peace of mind when driving.

Out of all the different policies, bumper-to-bumper car insurance has received significant attention due to its coverage. Read on to learn more about bumper-to-bumper insurance.





What is Bumper-to-Bumper Car Insurance?

Bumper to bumper insurance is also known as zero depreciation or niI depreciation cover. It insures the car from all possible damages without deducting the depreciation of the parts from the final bill.

Unlike other car insurance policies where the amount of claim is reduced by depreciation, this policy ensures that no such deductions are made when making claims. This means that the policy offers complete coverage during claims. This type of coverage is usually offered as an add-on to your current car insurance policy.





Key Features of Bumper-to-Bumper Car Insurance

Here are the notable aspects of bumper-to-bumper car insurance:

● This add-on can be bought with a new or renewed car insurance policy.

● The cost of bumper-to-bumper insurance is slightly higher than that of normal car insurance policies.

● The eligibility age limit for vehicles is generally fixed at 5 years or less by most insurers, although some offer up to 7 or 10 years.

● It expands coverage to such parts as rubber, plastic, fibreglass, and nylon parts.

● Unlike the conventional policies that apply depreciation rates ranging from 0% to 50%, a bumper to bumper insurance policy entitles you to claim the fuIl amount.

● The amount of claims that can be made under this add-on is usually restricted and varies with the insurer.





What is Covered Under Bumper-to-Bumper Car Insurance?

Here’s what’s covered under a bumper-to-bumper car insurance policy:

● Accidental Damage: This add-on ensures full coverage for damages resulting from accidents when paired with a comprehensive or standalone own-damage policy. Unlike standard insurance, where depreciation reduces the claim amount, this policy allows you to claim 100% of the repair expenses.

● Fire-related Damage: Damages caused by fire, self-ignition, or explosions are covered under this policy. While exclusions mentioned in the base policy still apply, the bumper-to-bumper cover offers comprehensive protection against fire-related losses.

● Natural and Man-made Disasters: Coverage extends to damages caused by natural calamities such as cyclones, earthquakes, or frost. It also includes protection against man-made disasters like strikes or riots, ensuring your vehicle is safeguarded in diverse scenarios.

● Theft and Total Loss: In car theft cases, this add-on offers complete financial protection. While standard policies provide only the Insured Declared Value (IDV) after deducting depreciation, this coverage ensures you receive the car's full value without depreciation deductions.





What is Not Covered Under Bumper-to-Bumper Car Insurance?

Here are the exclusions of a bumper to bumper car insurance policy:

● Coverage is not available for cars older than 10 years.

● Engine damage caused by oil leakage or water ingression is excluded.

● Regular wear and tear, such as damage to tubes, clutch plates, tyres,and bearings, is not covered.

● No coverage is provided if a private car is used for commercial purposes or vice versa.

● Claims are invalid if the vehicle owner lacks a valid car insurance policy at the time of the accident.

● Driving under the influence of drugs, alcohol, or intoxicants voids coverage.

● Claims are not entertained if the driver does not possess a valid driving licence.

● Vehicles used for illegal activities are excluded from coverage.

● Claims cannot be filed against an expired insurance policy.





Advantages of Bumper-to-Bumper Car Insurance

Here are the benefits of purchasing bumper-to-bumper car insurance:

● Cost-Effective Premium: This add-on is reasonably priced and enhances your car insurance coverage. While it requires a slightly higher premium than a standard policy, it provides significantly better protection.

● Zero Depreciation Costs: With the zero depreciation cover, the insurer bears the depreciation costs, ensuring you don’t have to pay out-of-pocket for them.

● Seamless Claims Process: Bumper-to-bumper insurance offers a hassle-free claim process with speedy settlements and 24/7 assistance.

● Enhanced Policy Coverage: This cover significantly upgrades your car insurance policy by eliminating depreciation-based deductions during claims. It ensures you receive the full repair or replacement cost for damaged components.

● Preserve Your Savings: Repairing or replacing car components can be expensive, especially for premium vehicles. This add-on safeguards your household budget and savings from unplanned expenditures.





Limitations of Bumper-to-Bumper Car Insurance

Here are some drawbacks of opting for a bumper-to-bumper car insurance policy:

● Higher Premiums: The premium for bumper-to-bumper insurance is higher compared to a standard comprehensive policy, which can make it less affordable for some car owners.

● Exclusions for Certain Parts: This cover does not provide protection for components such as tubes, batteries, and tyres, which still need to be accounted for separately.

● Restricted Eligibility: Bumper-to-bumper insurance is typically available only as an add-on to comprehensive policies for cars up to 5-10 years old, limiting its applicability for older vehicles.

● Claim Limitations: The number of claims that can be filed under this cover is restricted by the policy terms, and claims beyond the allowed limit cannot be processed.





How is Premium for Bumper-to-Bumper Car Insurance Determined?

The cost of a bumper to bumper car insurance depends on several factors, including:

● Make and Model of the Car: Premiums for high-end vehicles like luxury or sports cars tend to be higher due to the elevated costs of their components and repairs. Additionally, the scarcity of service centers and specialized technicians further increases the premium. In contrast, hatchbacks and SUVs usually attract lower premiums for this coverage.

● Age of the Car: Often called 'Nil Depreciation' or 'Zero Depreciation' cover, this add-on offsets the depreciation of the car's parts. However, as vehicles age, their depreciation increases, which raises the premium for the bumper-to-bumper cover.

● Geographical Location: Your car's location also influences the premium. Cars used in high-traffic urban areas or regions with challenging terrains often require higher premiums due to increased risks of damage or accidents.

Bumper to bumper car insurance offers unparalleled financial protection for vehicle owners by eliminating depreciation-based deductions during claims. It ensures comprehensive coverage for damages arising from accidents, natural and man-made disasters, fire incidents, and theft, safeguarding your vehicle and your peace of mind.

While the premium for this add-on is higher and subject to certain limitations, the benefits outweigh the costs, particularly for new or premium vehicles.

By preserving your savings from unexpected repair or replacement costs and providing a seamless claims process, this coverage is a valuable investment for those seeking enhanced car insurance protection.