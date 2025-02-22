Why mutual funds are a game-changer for growing your retirement fund

New Delhi [India], February 22: Planning for retirement is one of the most crucial financial steps in life. With inflation eroding purchasing power, rising healthcare costs, and the inadequacy of traditional savings options to meet long-term needs, it’s paramount to have a robust strategy for your golden years. Effective planning helps you have the financial resources needed to maintain your lifestyle and tackle unexpected expenses during retirement.

Mutual funds play a critical role in this process. Let’s understand why they are truly a game-changer for growing your retirement fund.

1. Diversification

Unlike putting all your eggs in one basket, mutual funds spread your money across a variety of assets like stocks, bonds, and even commodities like gold. This reduces the impact of poor performance in any one asset class and keeps your portfolio balanced and resilient.

For example, suppose an equity mutual fund is mandated to allocate 65% of its assets to equities and the remaining 35% to money market instruments or debt securities. This mix allows the fund to capture the growth potential of equities while maintaining stability through debt investments. Such diversification protects your portfolio from market fluctuations and ensures your retirement savings continue to grow consistently.

2. Systematic investing made easy

Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs) enable you to invest small, fixed amounts regularly in mutual funds and make retirement planning disciplined. Simply choose a scheme, set up an SIP, decide the amount, and fix a date for automatic deductions.

This approach lets you start building your retirement fund early, even with modest contributions. For example, a ₹6,000 monthly SIP in a retirement fund at 12% annual returns has the potential to grow beyond ₹1 crore in 25 years.

SIPs also leverage rupee-cost averaging, where your fixed contribution buys more units during market dips and fewer during peaks. This can help you build a robust retirement corpus, regardless of market fluctuations.

3. Retirement-focused mutual funds

A retirement mutual fund is structured to help you systematically build wealth and secure your post-retirement lifestyle. These funds typically adjust their asset allocation as you near retirement, gradually shifting from equity-heavy to more debt-oriented holdings to prioritise capital preservation.

With a lock-in period of up to five years or until retirement age, these funds encourage disciplined, long-term investing. The best part is that upon retirement, these funds can provide regular income.

4. Tax benefits to boost your savings

Equity-Linked Saving Schemes (ELSS) are a type of mutual fund that qualify for tax deductions under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act, 1965. You can claim deductions of up to ₹1.5 lakh annually while simultaneously growing your retirement fund. Moreover, Long-Term Capital Gains (LTCG) from equity funds (over ₹1.25 lakh) are taxed at only 12.5%.

The tax savings offered by mutual funds help you preserve more of your returns and enhance your retirement planning efficiency.

Key takeaways

Mutual funds stand out as a dynamic solution for retirement planning by offering a balance of growth and flexibility. Features like professional management, systematic investment options, tax efficiency, and diversification help you build a secure retirement corpus. All you have to do is start early, diversify properly, and stay committed to your plan. Invest wisely in mutual funds today to create the retirement lifestyle you deserve.