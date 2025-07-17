Why Dubai is becoming the top study abroad destination for Indian students

Studying in Dubai is quickly replacing more traditional options like the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Nearness to India, a multicultural atmosphere, and internationally acclaimed universities have propelled Dubai to the forefront of study-abroad destinations for Indian students.

The latest information from the Knowledge and Human Development Authority(KHDA) for 2024–25 says that over 42% of Dubai's international student cohort is Indian, attesting to the city's attractive combination of low tuition, good schools, and plenty of job prospects.

Dubai offers Indian students a more budget-friendly alternative to more conventional study abroad destinations like the United States or the United Kingdom when it comes to both tuition and living costs. Advantageous because of the proximity of cultures, the availability of education in English, the speed with which visas are processed, and the availability of residency alternatives that are beneficial to families, such as the Golden Visa and job-seeker permits.

Among overseas students (mostly from India), the KHDA study states:

54% are pursuing degrees in business, 11.0% in the field of IT, 11.0% in the field of engineering, 6.0% in the field of media and design 3.0 % in the field of humanities. Also, the presence of a large number of Indian faculty members, which is 29% provides comfort and familiarity, which facilitates adjustment.

Furthermore, as opposed to their Western equivalents, universities in Dubai, such as Heriot-Watt, Middlesex University, University of Birmingham, Murdoch University, etc, provide more inexpensive rates for excellent education that is supported by worldwide curricula. And with that, if you are looking for an advantage of an Indian education with an international perspective, you can find it at one of the many Dubai campuses of prestigious Indian universities like BITS Pilani, Amity University, Symbiosis International University, or Manipal University, etc.

Dubai's higher education institutions are equipped with modern infrastructure, globally competitive faculty, and strong industry linkages. The city’s focus on innovation, safety, and student well-being makes it an ideal choice for Indian students and their families.

