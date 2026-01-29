Which Health Insurance Plans Cover Lifestyle-Related Diseases from Day One?

Long hours at work, unhealthy eating habits and sedentary lifestyles are pushing many of us towards health-related problems. Conditions like diabetes, hypertension, heart conditions, and obesity are becoming increasingly prevalent.

Finding insurance policies that cover these health conditions may seem like a challenge. Even if you do find some, most of them may not provide immediate coverage. However, there are some health insurance plans that provide coverage from day one. This blog will discuss everything you need to know about these plans.

What are Lifestyle-Related Diseases?

Pre-existing conditions refer to health problems that you were suffering from before you bought health insurance. Examples include type-2 diabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, heart conditions, and other respiratory diseases.

Lifestyle-related diseases are an added risk for insurance companies, and therefore, they are taken into account to determine the premium amount before offering health insurance coverage.

Why Day-One Coverage is So Important

The waiting periods for lifestyle disorders can be anywhere between one and four years. During this period, the insured has to pay for the medical costs from their own pocket. Day one coverage relieves the insured of this financial strain and provides for immediate coverage of treatment costs.

This is particularly useful for those who already have conditions at an early stage or have a history of lifestyle diseases within their families. It is essential to pick the best health insurance cover at an early stage for the sake of your health and financial well-being.

Health Insurance Plans That Cover Lifestyle Diseases From Day One

Most insurance plans apply a waiting period for lifestyle related diseases such as diabetes and hypertension. However, a few specialised policies and riders offer coverage from Day 1, either fully or under defined conditions. Here are three popular options:









Plan Name Type Day-One Coverage Diseases Covered ACKO Platinum Health Plans Standalone policy Yes As per policy terms HDFC Ergo Energy Diabetes Insurance Standalone policy Yes Diabetes, Hypertension Star Health Diabetes Safe – Plan A Standalone policy Yes Diabetes complications

1. ACKO Health Insurance (Platinum Health Plans)

ACKO Health Insurance offers digital-first individual health insurance and family plans with zero waiting periods under its Platinum Health Plans, making it suitable for people seeking immediate health insurance coverage.

Key features and coverage

● Zero waiting period for covered conditions under Platinum Health Plans

● Hospital bill coverage with 100% reimbursement up to the sum insured

● Sum insured options ranging from ₹10 lakh to unlimited

● Pre and post-hospitalisation expenses covered

● ICU charges covered without sub-limits

● No room rent limits, covered up to the sum insured with no deductions

● Ambulance cover included

● All listed day-care procedures covered

● No co-payment requirement

Additional benefits

● Cashless treatment across 11,500+ network hospitals

● Fully digital claims process through the mobile app

● Tax benefits up to ₹75,000 per financial year, as per applicable rules

Premium overview (indicative)

● Premiums start at approximately ₹18 per day, depending on plan type

● Individual and family plan premiums vary based on city tier and coverage selected

2. HDFC Ergo Energy Diabetes Insurance

This plan is designed specifically for people diagnosed with diabetes and hypertension and offers immediate coverage for hospitalisation related to these conditions.

What is covered

● Hospitalisation expenses arising due to diabetes and hypertension from Day 1

● Pre-hospitalisation expenses up to 30 days before admission

● Post-hospitalisation expenses up to 60 days after discharge

● Day-care procedures that do not require 24-hour hospitalisation

● Emergency road ambulance expenses up to ₹2,000 per hospitalisation

● Medical and surgical expenses of the organ donor during a major organ transplant

What is not covered

● Other pre existing conditions (apart from diabetes and hypertension) for the first two years

● Treatment for obesity or cosmetic surgery

● Self-inflicted injuries caused due to alcohol, drugs, or substance abuse

3. Star Health Diabetes Safe Insurance

This policy focuses on diabetes-related complications and includes hospitalisation benefits. It is available in two variants.

Plan options

● Plan A: Covers hospitalisation due to complications of diabetes with no waiting period

● Plan B: Covers the same after a waiting period of 12 months

What is covered

● Hospitalisation expenses due to complications of diabetes

● Emergency ambulance charges up to ₹2,000 per policy period

● Pre-hospitalisation expenses up to 30 days

● Post-hospitalisation expenses up to 60 days (within defined limits)

● Listed day-care procedures as per policy terms

● AYUSH treatments up to the sum insured, subject to approval

What is not covered

● Treatment related to alcohol or substance abuse

● Infertility and sterility treatments

● Minor eyesight correction

Key Factors to Consider Before Buying a Health Insurance Policy

Here are some important factors that you should consider before buying a health insurance policy:

● Waiting period for lifestyle diseases

● What pre-existing conditions are included

● Coverage limits and sub-limits

● Hospital network and claims processing

● Short-term vs. long-term benefits

Conclusion

Lifestyle-related diseases are very common nowadays and can often become severe over time. The right health insurance plan will help you avoid any problems later down the line and give you peace of mind. Compare all available policies and make sure that you read all terms and conditions carefully.





(The views, opinions, and claims in this article are solely those of the author’s and do not represent the editorial stance of The Assam Tribune)



