When Results Speak Louder Than Words: APSC CCE 2024 and a Defining Moment for SPM IAS Academy

When the results of the APSC Combined Competitive Examination 2024 were declared by the Assam Public Service Commission, celebration broke out in many homes across Assam. But in one institution, it was not just celebration — it was the culmination of years of discipline, mentorship, and quiet persistence.

SPM IAS Academy did not just produce a few rank holders. It created a wave. A wave so strong that it reshaped the conversation around civil services preparation in Assam.

SPM IAS Academy Sets a Benchmark in APSC CCE 2024 Results

The results of the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) Combined Competitive Examination (CCE) 2024 have firmly established SPM IAS Academy as a leading institution in Assam’s civil services preparation. With an outstanding 249 selections out of 288 recommended posts, including Rank 1 in Assam Civil Service (ACS) and Assam Police Service (APS), the academy has once again delivered exceptional performance.

This achievement not only highlights the success of individual toppers but also reflects the academy’s consistent results across four consecutive APSC CCE cycles. The strong selection record proves its systematic teaching approach, structured mentorship, and focused preparation strategy for APSC aspirants in Assam.

A Result That Redefined the Numbers

Out of 45 total posts in Assam Civil Service (ACS), 40 were secured by students of SPM IAS Academy. In Assam Finance Service (AFS), 47 out of 53 posts went to its candidates. In Assam Police Service (APS), 18 out of 20 posts were secured by the academy’s aspirants.

The dominance continued across departments. 48 out of 51 Inspector of Taxes posts, 22 out of 23 AM/AIO/Superintendent of Industries posts, 14 out of 16 Assistant Audit Service posts, and 16 out of 18 Assistant Employment Officer posts were achieved by SPM students.

Major Services Secured by the students

In Block Development Officer (BDO), 8 out of 9 posts were secured. Both available DTO posts (2 out of 2) were taken by SPM candidates. In Sub Registrar, 11 out of 13 posts were secured.

Inspector of Excise saw 16 out of 19 posts going to SPM aspirants. Inspector of Labour had 5 out of 10 posts. Even in smaller cadres like Assistant Registrar and Labour Officer, the presence of SPM students remained significant.

This was not isolated success. It was systemic dominance.

Rank 1: Not One, But Many

History was made when multiple Rank 1 positions across services were secured by SPM IAS Academy students.

Nihar Ranjan Deka secured ACS Rank 1. Bhaskar Jyoti Medhi secured APS Rank 1. Koushik Kashyap Saikia secured DTO Rank 1. Rosnina Parbin secured BDO Rank 1. Dhrubajyoti Das secured Rank 1 in AM/AIO/Superintendent of Industries.

In Inspector of Taxes, both Hritrisna Deka secured Rank 1 positions in their cadre. These were not coincidences — they were outcomes of structured preparation.

Nihar Ranjan Deka’s Inspiring Journey to ACS Rank 1 in APSC CCE 2024

Nihar Ranjan Deka’s journey to securing ACS Rank 1 in APSC CCE 2024 is a powerful story of resilience and discipline. A working professional at HDFC Bank, he could not clear the prelims in his first two attempts but refused to quit, instead analysing his mistakes, rebuilding his strategy, and focusing on consistent revision, answer writing, and structured preparation.





Balancing a demanding job with civil service preparation, he followed a disciplined routine with guidance from SPM IAS Academy’s faculty and mentorship support. His third attempt marked a complete transformation in approach, leading him to the top rank and becoming an inspiration for aspirants that persistence, strategic preparation, and right mentorship can turn repeated failures into extraordinary success

Bhaskar Jyoti Medhi’s Journey to APS Rank 1 in APSC CCE: From IT Professional to Top Ranker

Bhaskar Jyoti Medhi’s journey to securing APS Rank 1 in APSC CCE is a story of discipline, learning from failures, and smart strategy. Born in Lakhimpur and later working as an IT consultant, he balanced his job with APSC preparation by joining SPM IAS Academy’s Working Professional Foundation Batch, which became a turning point in his journey.









After two unsuccessful attempts due to lack of structure, revision, and MCQ practice, he rebuilt his strategy with limited sources, multiple revisions, extensive test practice, and consistent answer writing with mentorship feedback. His focused prelims and mains strategy, disciplined routine, and mental resilience helped him transform setbacks into success, inspiring aspirants that structured guidance, persistence, and self-belief can lead to top ranks in civil services exams.

Jasmine Sultana’s Journey to APS Rank 6: Discipline, Mentorship, and Women’s Empowerment in Civil Services

Jasmine Sultana’s journey to securing APS Rank 6 in APSC CCE 2024 reflects determination, discipline, and the power of structured mentorship. She joined SPM IAS Academy’s Assamese segment and described it as a turning point that transformed her preparation through structured guidance, consistency, and mental strength.









By developing a service-oriented mindset, sharpening time management, and focusing on disciplined study rather than random hours, she built confidence and productivity in her preparation. Her success highlights how right mentorship, strategic planning, and mental resilience can empower aspirants—especially women—to rise as future leaders in civil services

The Story Behind the Statistics

Every number carries a personal story. Behind each rank was a candidate who revised answers late into the night, rewrote test copies, faced mock interviews, and trusted the process.

Some were working professionals balancing jobs. Some were from Assamese medium backgrounds. Some were first-generation graduates from rural districts. What united them was a consistent preparation framework and disciplined mentorship.

What Made the Difference?

Observers believe the key difference was integration. Prelims preparation was not separate from Mains. Answer writing was not postponed. Current affairs were not memorized — they were analysed.

The academy focused on concept clarity, repeated evaluation, and administrative thinking. Students were trained not just to clear an exam, but to think like future officers.

A Larger Impact on Assam

The APSC CCE is one of the most competitive examinations in the state. For years, aspirants believed they needed to go outside Assam for top-level preparation.

The 2024 results challenge that perception. They show that structured, high-quality mentorship within the state can produce extraordinary results.

This success is not just institutional — it reflects a growing confidence among Assam’s youth.

Best Offline APSC Coaching in Guwahati

The APSC CCE 2024 result has proven the strong performance of SPM IAS Academy in the examination conducted by the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC). With 249 selections out of 288 recommended posts, the academy achieved one of the highest results in Assam. Many students secured top ranks in Assam Civil Service (ACS), Assam Police Service (APS), and other allied services.

SPM IAS Academy is known as the best offline APSC coaching in Guwahati because of its structured classroom program. Students attend regular classes with expert teachers. The academy provides daily study plans, answer writing practice for APSC Mains, regular mock tests, and personal mentorship. Doubt clearing sessions and performance reviews help students improve step by step. This disciplined environment helps aspirants stay focused and confident throughout their preparation.

Best Online APSC Coaching in Assam

SPM IAS Academy also offers one of the best online APSC coaching programs in Assam. This program is helpful for students who cannot attend classroom coaching in Guwahati. The online course includes live interactive classes, recorded lectures, test series, study materials, and mentorship support.

Students from any district of Assam can prepare for APSC from home with proper guidance. The academy focuses on concept clarity, current affairs preparation, answer writing practice, and interview guidance. Both English and Assamese medium students receive equal support.

For students searching for the best APSC coaching in Assam, best online APSC coaching for APSC CCE, or top APSC institute in Guwahati, SPM IAS Academy remains a trusted and result-oriented choice.

Conclusion

The APSC CCE 2024 results mark more than an academic milestone — they reflect a larger transformation in Assam’s civil services preparation landscape. The scale of selections and depth of performance show what structured guidance, disciplined preparation, and consistent mentorship can achieve.

At a time when many aspirants believe success requires moving outside the state, these results reinforce a powerful message: excellence can be built at home. With clarity of strategy, commitment to revision, and confidence in one’s own identity, even the most competitive examinations can be conquered.

Ultimately, this is not just about results. It is about raising standards, building belief, and strengthening the aspirations of Assam’s next generation of administrators.

