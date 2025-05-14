What to Do If You Lose Your Ayushman Bharat Card: Step-by-Step Recovery Guide

The Ayushman Bharat card is a critical document for accessing India’s flagship healthcare scheme, offering eligible citizens cashless treatment of up to Rs. 5 lakh per year. However, losing this card can cause understandable panic, especially for a beneficiary NHA who may be in urgent need of hospital care. The good news is that the card can be recovered or reprinted easily through official channels, provided you follow the correct procedure.

This guide explains what steps to take if you lose your Ayushman Bharat card, how to recover it online or offline, and how to ensure uninterrupted access to your entitled healthcare benefits.

Why your Ayushman Bharat card is important

The Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY) aims to provide financial protection against hospitalisation expenses for nearly 50 crore Indians. The Ayushman Bharat card issued under this scheme enables beneficiaries to:

● Receive free treatment at any empanelled public or private hospital

● Avail cashless and paperless hospitalisation up to Rs. 5 lakh per family annually

● Get access to over 1,500 treatments, surgeries, and procedures

For every beneficiary NHA, the card serves as a digital ID and proof of entitlement. Losing it does not disqualify you from the scheme, but it can delay admission or treatment until re-verification is complete.

Step-by-step guide to recovering your Ayushman Bharat card

Step 1: Verify your eligibility

Before attempting to download or reissue the card, ensure that your name is still listed as a beneficiary NHA under PM-JAY. You can verify your details by:

● Visiting the official portal: https://beneficiary.nha.gov.in

● Entering your mobile number or Aadhaar number linked to your health ID

● Using state-wise filters or your ration card number if required

Step 2: Use the online reprint option

If you have previously been issued an Ayushman Bharat card and your profile is verified, you can download it again using the following steps:

1. Visit https://mera.pmjay.gov.in

2. Click on the “Am I Eligible” tab and log in with your mobile number and OTP

3. Once logged in, navigate to “Download Ayushman Card”

4. Select the beneficiary NHA name from your family list

5. Click on “Download” or “Print Card”

Note: You may be required to pay a nominal printing fee if downloading it through a Common Service Centre (CSC) or public health kiosk.

Step 3: Visit a Common Service Centre (CSC)

If you do not have internet access or are not comfortable using the portal, visit your nearest CSC with the following documents:

● Aadhaar card

● Mobile number (linked to your health ID)

● Ration card or government-issued ID (if Aadhaar is unavailable)

The CSC agent will help you retrieve your card digitally or print a new one on the spot. This is often the quickest and most convenient way to get assistance for card loss or updates.

Step 4: Use your health ID or ABHA number

If your Ayushman Bharat card was issued through the ABHA (Ayushman Bharat Health Account) digital health ecosystem, you can log in using your Health ID or ABHA number.

This ID is linked to your Ayushman Bharat profile and can be used to recover lost credentials or access services via the National Health Authority (NHA) portals.

Preventing future card loss

Here are some tips to avoid the inconvenience of losing your Ayushman Bharat card again:

● Save a digital copy on your mobile phone or cloud storage

● Share a soft copy with a trusted family member

● Keep a printed copy in your medical file or emergency kit

● Link your Aadhaar and mobile number to ensure easy re-authentication in case of future loss

What to do if your card is misused

In rare cases, lost Ayushman Bharat cards may be misused at empanelled hospitals. If you suspect fraud or unauthorised use, immediately report it to the NHA or your district nodal officer. You can:

● Call the Ayushman Bharat helpline at 14555 or 1800-111-565

● Visit the PM-JAY grievance portal at https://cgrms.pmjay.gov.in

● Submit a complaint at your nearest CSC or government hospital counter

Reporting promptly ensures that your benefits are protected and fraudulent access is revoked.

Benefits remain intact even if card is lost

It is essential to understand that even if the physical card is lost, your eligibility and entitlements as a beneficiary NHA under AB PM-JAY remain unchanged. The card is a tool for faster processing, but your status in the NHA database is what secures your healthcare access.

Hospitals can still validate your eligibility using biometric verification or identity documents if you are in an emergency situation.

Conclusion

Losing your Ayushman Bharat card can be stressful, especially during a medical emergency. However, the recovery process is straightforward, thanks to the digital infrastructure of the National Health Authority. Whether you opt for an online download or visit a Common Service Centre, you can retrieve your card and restore access to free hospital care in a matter of minutes.

Every beneficiary NHA is encouraged to safeguard their card and stay informed about their rights under the scheme. After all, access to healthcare is not just a necessity—it is a right guaranteed under Ayushman Bharat.

