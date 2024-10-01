What is CAGR in mutual fund and how does it work?

When investing in mutual funds, one of the most crucial metrics to understand is the Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR). This term frequently comes up in discussions about fund performance, but what does it actually indicate? How does it work, and why is it crucial for mutual fund investors?



This article will break down the essentials of the CAGR in mutual funds, highlighting its calculation, importance, and usage to guide your investments.

Understanding CAGR and how it is calculated

CAGR measures the average annual growth rate of an investment over a given time interval, assuming that profits are reinvested at the end of each period. The formula for calculating CAGR is:

CAGR = (End value / Beginning value)^(1 / n) – 1

Where:

Ending value is your investment's final worth

Beginning value is the initial amount invested

n is the number of years an investment was held

For example, if you invest ₹1 lakh in a mutual fund scheme, and after five years, your total investment is worth ₹1.50 lakh, your CAGR would be:

CAGR = [(1,50,000​/1,00,000^(1/5)] - 1

=8.45%

You can also use a CAGR calculator available online if you do not prefer doing calculations manually. Just input your initial investment, final amount, and duration to instantly find out the CAGR.

Why does the CAGR matter in mutual fund investments?

As an investor, it is crucial to determine if a mutual fund is a worthwhile investment of your time and money. CAGR is a critical metric because it allows you to understand the real, year-on-year growth of your investments.

This return metric is especially useful when you need to compare the performance of different mutual fund schemes over the same time frames. The analysis can help you spot funds that have consistently achieved higher CAGR values and demonstrated a solid track record of delivering steady returns.

To ensure the accuracy of CAGR calculations, it is crucial not to withdraw your initial investment and to reinvest any returns you receive.

How can you use CAGR?

When choosing a mutual fund scheme, looking at the CAGR over different periods (three years, five years, seven years, etc.) can help you understand how the fund has performed historically. This, combined with other factors like the fund’s objectives, fees, and management style, can guide your investment strategy.

You also have to consider other factors such as the fund's risk, the economic environment, and your own financial goals. For instance, a fund with a high CAGR but also high volatility might not be suitable if you have a low-risk tolerance. On the other hand, funds with a slightly lower CAGR but more stable returns might better suit the portfolio of conservative investors.

Ending notes

CAGR in mutual funds is a window into the performance of your investments. It simplifies complex investment growth patterns into easy-to-understand annual growth figures. While it is a critical part of an investor's toolkit, it should be used with other performance metrics like volatility and risk-adjusted returns to get a complete picture. By doing so, you can make more informed choices and better align your investments with your financial goals.