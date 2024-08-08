Weighty issue: Vinesh Phogat’s Olympic disqualification & blame games

Guwahati, Aug 8: By the time ace wrestler Vinesh Phogat posted the heart-wrenching message, “Mother, wrestling has won against me…” on social media early Thursday morning, India was already in mourning. The previous night had been a long and painful one for the entire nation, regardless of their interest in wrestling.

It was a day when the dreams of 1.4 billion people were shattered as Phogat’s dream run at the Paris Olympics came to a sudden and unceremonious end, depriving the nation of a seemingly guaranteed medal.



Just hours before her much-anticipated gold-medal match against the USA's Sarah Hildebrandt on Wednesday, the 29-year-old wrestler was disqualified from the final in the 50 kg category for being overweight by a mere 100 grams.



As news of her disqualification spread, the nation grappled with a wave of speculation and sympathy, prompting a crucial question - Who is to blame for Phogat’s misfortune at the 2024 Games?



Phogat, who competed in the 53 kg category at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, struggled to maintain her weight for the 50 kg category throughout her campaign. While weight cutting is a common practice in Olympic wrestling and other weight-class sports, the night before the final was a particularly gruelling one for Phogat.



Following her disqualification and tearful retirement, reports of her arduous regime emerged, painting a stark picture of the sacrifices she made to keep the hopes of a medal-starved nation alive.



According to The Hindu’s Sportstar, Phogat had resorted to extreme measures, including starvation and dehydration, in her bid to shed weight. An anonymous member of the Indian wrestling team revealed that Phogat had even gone so far as to cut her hair and draw blood to qualify for the 50 kg category.



Support staff under fire



Unsurprisingly, questions arose about why Phogat had to compete in the 50 kg category and the role of the team’s nutritionists. On Thursday morning, Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) President Sanjay Singh called for an investigation into the wrestler’s support staff.



“I don't believe Vinesh is to blame here. She was performing exceptionally well, and the entire responsibility lies with her coach and support team. A thorough probe should be conducted to understand how her weight increased. I urge the central government to take strict action against them,” Singh told a national news agency.



Even before Singh’s criticism, Phogat’s nutritionist was already under scrutiny. The Indian contingent's Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Dinshaw Pardiwala, noted that the nutritionist had been confident about reducing the extra weight through standard procedures, but these efforts failed after three gruelling bouts on Tuesday.



The political slugfest

Phogat's abrupt disqualification has ignited a political storm between the Centre and the Opposition, with the latter staging a walkout in Rajya Sabha after Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar refused to allow the matter to be raised.

The Congress claimed that Phogat was the victim of a “conspiracy” and criticised the government, questioning why Prime Minister Narendra Modi, whom they said “could stop the Russia-Ukraine war," couldn’t ensure justice for the Indian wrestler.



Opposition members also alleged a plot against Phogat, highlighting her role in the 2023 protests against former Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Singh over sexual harassment allegations.



Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya responded by stating that the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has lodged a formal protest with United World Wrestling (UWW) after Prime Minister Modi asked IOA President PT Usha to take action.



Mandaviya also highlighted that the government had provided Phogat with full support, including a coach and physiotherapist. However, the opposition, unsatisfied with the response, walked out, demanding further clarification on the issue.



Phogat isn’t the first

Phogat's Olympic journey has been marked by both triumph and heartbreak, and the 2024 Games brought another devastating chapter to her story. This wasn’t the first time the ace wrestler faced a setback on the world’s biggest stage.

In Rio 2016, Phogat was a medal favourite until a dislocated right knee during her quarter-final bout shattered her dreams. Tokyo 2021 brought more disappointment, not just from the competition but also from the criticism that followed.



After being knocked out in the second round, Phogat confessed to slipping into near depression, overwhelmed by the unfair judgement from those who once cheered her on.



As fate would have it, the 2024 Olympics presented yet another hurdle. Phogat, despite her resilience, found herself battling not just her opponents but also the scales—a struggle that has haunted other Indian athletes in the past.



Back in the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics, India's lifter Kamalakanta Santra faced a similar ordeal. Weighed down by his own ambitions, Santra found himself 2 kg over at the 60 kg weigh-in, all because of overeating in a bid to gain an edge.



His coach later admitted that in his eagerness, Santra had overindulged, a lesson in how even the best-laid plans can go awry.



Phogat’s journey through the Olympics, marked by injury, mental anguish, and now, weight issues, is a proof of the immense pressure and unpredictability that athletes face at the highest level.

