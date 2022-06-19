Weekly Horoscope: (June 20 – 26, 2022), Know your luck for this week

Guwahati, June 19: What your luck looks like this week (June 20- 26, 2022)? Check out for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces.

ARIES (MAR 21 – APR 19): Beginning this week, it's best to avoid multitasking and take things slow at the workplace. Midweek, your positivity will work wonders. Like-minded people will appreciate your good intentions. This weekend, learn to relax.

TAURUS (APR 20 – MAY 20): There will be good vibes all around you. Explore new possibilities at work. On Wednesday and Thursday, your life brings you back to reality, but you can make the best use of your time. This weekend, identify your priorities.

GEMINI (MAY 21 – JUN 20):On Monday and Tuesday, pay attention to your communication skills. On Wednesday and Thursday, you'll know how to get things just right! This will be a productive period at the workplace. This weekend, take care of your health.

CANCER (JUN 21 – JUL 22): This week, you will strike a better work-life balance. Analyse information at work, but avoid overthinking. Midweek, making joint decisions with a loved one will spread cheer. This weekend, spend more time amidst Nature.

LEO (JUL 23 – AUG 22): On Monday and Tuesday, set clear goals and stay focussed at work. It's important to set ﬁ nancial goals. Midweek, spend some quality time with your old friends. This weekend, your domestic life is in a state of bliss.

VIRGO (AUG 23 – SEPT 22): This will be a good time to start working on a new project. Keep track of your expenses, especially on Wednesday and Thursday. This weekend, gathering of information is important before jumping into any conclusion.

LIBRA (SEPT 23 – OCT 22): This week is all about learning to take it easy. You will have a productive period at the workplace. Take care of your well-being. Midweek, enjoy the good vibes around you. This weekend, spend your money wisely.

SCORPIO (OCT 23 – NOV 21): Having a positive attitude at work will work wonders. On Tuesday, an old friend may give you an advice. Think it over. On Thursday and Friday, your hard work will pay off. This weekend, travelling is on the cards.

SAGITTARIUS( NOV 22 – DEC 21): On Monday and Tuesday, take care of your expenditures. Continue staying focussed at work on Wednesday and Thursday, to create your own opportunities. This weekend, consider spending time with yourself.

CAPRICORN (DEC 22 – JAN 19): At the beginning of this period, you can think of ways to start a new project. People at the workplace will ﬁ nd you reliable and trustworthy. On Thursday and Friday, take care of your health. This weekend, focus on the good things in life.

AQUARIUS (JAN 20 – FEB 18): This is a good time to start working on a new project. Focus on facts, rather than focussing on the emotions. Midweek is the time to plan your ﬁ nances. This weekend, there will be good familial relations.

PISCES (FEB 19 – MAR 20): You are good at winning hearts. On Monday and Tuesday, along with keeping yourself busy at work, pursue a hobby. On Wednesday and Thursday, put your ideas into action. This weekend, focus on your ﬁnancial goals.













