Weekly Horoscope: (August 8- 14, 2022): Know your luck for this week

By The Assam Tribune
Weekly Horoscope: (August 8- 14, 2022): Know your luck for this week
Guwahati, July 7: What your luck looks like this week (, 2022)? Check out for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces.

Aries: This week, you are full of good vibes. Your friends look up to you for advice; you are good at problem-solving. On Wednesday, you will do well at work. This weekend, trust your instincts.

Taurus: From Monday to Wednesday, you are busy with a new opportunity at work. On Thursday and Friday, it's all about embracing a fresh perspective on life. This weekend, connect with a well-wisher.

Gemini: You may start working on a new project. You are full of creative ideas. From Wednesday onwards, your domestic life is in a state of bliss. This weekend, focus on your financial goals.

Cancer: From Monday to Wednesday, enhance your knowledge at work. You know how to use your time wisely. Midweek, you are good at communicating, and this will bring you success at work. Spend the weekend with your friends.

Leo: This is a good period to improve your leadership skills and motivate others at work. On Wednesday, keep your cool. On Thursday and Friday, create a financial plan. This weekend, take care of your health.

Virgo: At the beginning of this period, continue to set new goals. Do not let your past hold you back. This week, learn to live in the present moment. From Friday to Sunday, you will have a great time with your family.

Libra: On Monday and Tuesday, socialise with your well-wishers. This week, you are making healthy lifestyle changes. On Thursday and Friday, patience is the key. On Sunday, set aside time for yourself.

Scorpio: You are in the limelight and you enjoy every bit of life. Midweek, you will meet like-minded people. On Friday, spend your money wisely. This weekend, it's important to plan ahead of time.

Sagittarius: From Monday to Wednesday, step out of your comfort zone and learn from your mistakes at work. On Thursday and Friday, let go of the past. This weekend, travelling is on the cards; explore new horizons.

Capricorn: During this period, it's best to focus on a new project as a whole, rather than concentrating on minor details. Avoid distractions while planning your finances. This weekend, spend time with your family.

Aquarius: On Monday and Tuesday, stop procrastinating and start focussing on the priorities in life. You will do well at work. Midweek, effective communication is the key. Your friends come to the rescue, this weekend.

Pisces: From Monday to Wednesday, it is important to take criticism well. Pursue your favourite hobbies. On Thursday and Friday, positive socialisation is on the cards. This weekend, organise your life goals.

