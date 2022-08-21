Weekly Horoscope: (August 22- 28, 2022): Know your luck for this week

Guwahati, Aug 21: What your luck looks like this week (August 22- 28, 2022)? Check out for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces.

Aries: At the beginning of this week, you are full of good vibes. You spread some cheer all around you. On Wednesday and Thursday, increase your motivation at work. Effective communication is the key. This weekend, you are full of enthusiasm for life.



Taurus: During this period, take your time in making decisions. Midweek, socialising with like-minded friends will keep you happy. Focus on the good things in your life and practise gratitude. This weekend, you are in a happy frame of mind.

Gemini: On Monday and Tuesday, avoid micromanaging things at work. Effective communication is the key. On Wednesday and Thursday, remind yourself to begin practising mindfulness. You have to keep your cool. This weekend, you will be elated by your life.

Cancer: From Monday to Wednesday, you may suddenly feel nostalgic for the good old days. Write down your goals and stay in the present moment. Midweek, socialising with your friends is on the cards. This weekend, planning your finances can help you.

Leo: This week, your optimism will spread happiness. You will have a productive period at the workplace. On Friday, try taking a timeout; you may need to figure out what is important for you in a relationship. This weekend, relax.



Virgo: On Monday and Tuesday, stay focussed on your long-term goals. You will have a productive period at work. Enjoy the company of your loved ones on Wednesday. You will have a wonderful weekend with your friends and family.

Libra: On Monday and Tuesday, spend quality time with your loved ones. Midweek, your friends are a great motivation. On Thursday and Friday, speak your mind. This weekend, let go of the past.



Scorpio: This week, look before you leap. From Monday to Wednesday, take it easy. On Thursday and Friday, be willing to take risks at work and get started with a new project. This weekend, live a low-key life.

Sagittarius: This week, you will be extremely competitive. You are ready to accept challenges. Midweek, consider looking at the bigger picture. You will have a busy social life, too. This weekend, take time to relax.

Capricorn: This week, your family plays an important role in your life. You will gain emotional awareness. On Wednesday, you are at your creative best. On Thursday and Friday, travelling is on the cards. This weekend will bring you back to reality.



Aquarius: On Monday and Tuesday, you are finding appropriate ways to cope with stress. You will improve your interaction with people around you. From Wednesday onwards, you will discover what truly matters. This weekend, travelling is on the cards.

Pisces: From Monday to Wednesday, limit your gadget use and improve your concentration. From Thursday onwards, you will do well at work and stay mentally active. Spend time with your family. This weekend, good books are important.