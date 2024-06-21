Web3Assam and AIIDC Sign MoU to Boost Assam’s Digital Economy and Innovation Ecosystem

Guwahati, June 21 – In a significant move to foster innovation and entrepreneurship, Web3Assam has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Assam Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (AIIDC). Representing AIIDC was Mr. Chinmoy Prakash Phookan, MD of AIIDC, while Web3Assam was represented by its Co-Founder, Sheikh Razaul Islam and Advisor, Advocate Dhrupad Das.

This MoU underscores the commitment of both the Assam government and Web3Assam to support the emerging technology ecosystem in Assam. Web3Assam has extensive experience in grassroots education, having conducted over 50 seminars, workshops, and meetups across various educational institutions in the North Eastern Region. Through this MoU, Web3Assam will support the Assam Startup incubatees to be future ready.

Web3Assam aims to broaden its impact by offering educational services that support educational institutions integrate Web3 into their curricula, corporate entities aiming to upskill their workforce and leverage the technology, and government bodies looking to scale their technological capabilities. Additionally, Web3Assam has launched its consultancy services to turn its educational efforts into tangible products.

"Our goal is ambitious: to facilitate the growth of new Web3 startups, establish marquee incubators, attract funding for the Web3 ecosystem, create employment opportunities, and build a culture of entrepreneurship in the state" said Sheikh Razaul Islam from Web3Assam. “Through this collaborative bonding with AIIDC, we hope to achieve this ambitious goal.”

Looking ahead, it is expected that the combinatorial impact of AIIDC's Assam Startup program and Web3Assam's expertise would lead to the creation of a robust support system for emerging technology startups, developers and investors, positioning Assam as a leading hub for digital innovation in the region.