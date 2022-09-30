Weather update: partly cloudy sky with chances of lightning in Guwahati

Guwahati, Sep 30: According to the weather bulletin issued by the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Guwahati, light to moderate rain is very likely to occur at a few places over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura.

The local forecast for Guwahati and the neighbourhood is likely to experience partly cloudy sky with possibility of development of thunder or lightning. The maximum and minimum temperatures are most likely to remain between 35 °C and 24 °C, respectively.

The Centre has also issued a warning for the following regions that thunderstorms with lightning are very likely to occur at isolated places in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura.

The details of the weather forecast, which is valid for the next 24 hours, are as follows:















