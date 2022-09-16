84 years of service to the nation
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Article

Weather update: NE to experience moderate rain, Guwahati remains cloudy

By The Assam Tribune
Weather update: NE to experience moderate rain, Guwahati remains cloudy
X

Representational Image 

Guwahati, Sep 15: According to the weather bulletin issued by the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Guwahati, different parts of the North-East will experience moderate rainfall today. It may occur in many places in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura.

The local forecast for Guwahati and the neighbourhood is likely to experience cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers. The maximum and minimum temperatures are most likely to remain between 33 °C and 25 °C, respectively.

The Centre has also issued a warning for the following regions, which are as follows:

1) Thunderstorms with lightning are very likely to occur at isolated places in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura.

2) Heavy rain is very likely to occur in isolated places in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura.

The details of the weather forecast, which is valid for the next 24 hours, are as follows:




The Assam Tribune


More in Entertainment
Next Story
Similar Posts
Weather update: NE to experience moderate rain, Guwahati remains cloudy

Guwahati, Sep 15: According to the weather bulletin issued by the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Guwahati, different parts of the North-East will experience moderate rainfall today. It may occur in many places in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura.

The local forecast for Guwahati and the neighbourhood is likely to experience cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers. The maximum and minimum temperatures are most likely to remain between 33 °C and 25 °C, respectively.

The Centre has also issued a warning for the following regions, which are as follows:

1) Thunderstorms with lightning are very likely to occur at isolated places in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura.

2) Heavy rain is very likely to occur in isolated places in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura.

The details of the weather forecast, which is valid for the next 24 hours, are as follows:




The Assam Tribune


More in Entertainment
Similar Posts
X
X