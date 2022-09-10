Weather update: Guwahati remains cloudy, Moderate rain to occur in NE

Guwahati, Sep 10: According to the weather bulletin issued by the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Guwahati, different parts of the North-East will experience moderate rainfall today. It may occur in many places in Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura, while states like Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, and Meghalaya are likely to experience light to moderate rainfall.

The local forecast for Guwahati and the neighbourhood is likely to experience cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers. The maximum and minimum temperatures are most likely to remain between 35 °C and 26 °C, respectively.

The Centre has also issued a warning for the following regions, which are as follows:

1) Thunderstorms with lightning are very likely to occur at isolated places in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura.

2) Heavy rain is very likely to occur in isolated places in Mizoram, and Tripura.

The details of the weather forecast, which is valid for the next 24 hours, are as follows:















